Equity officers discuss celebration of Black History Month

This school year marks the first for equity officers in the McCracken County and Paducah school districts, and with Black History Month beginning Tuesday, it provides an opportunity for them to make suggestions on how their respective school districts celebrate that month.
Both equity officers are satisfied with the way their schools celebrate Black History Month and suggest that a wider group of people take part in the learning opportunities it provides.
Stacy Thomas of the McCracken County school district and Shonda Hollowell Burrus of the Paducah school district spoke about how their districts are celebrating Black History Month.
“I think every school in our district celebrates Black History Month different and in many different forms,” Thomas said. “I think one of the things that we care about in our district is not only that it is celebrated but that all kids know that Black history is American history and it is something that we should celebrate.
“It’s not just for Black students; it’s for all students to know and understand where our history came from. That’s a big piece of American history.”
Burrus also said knowing the shared history is important for all students.
“All five of our schools will participate in Black History Month to some extent,” Burrus said. “ I would want the students, staff, community and parents to know and understand that Black history is American history and is an integral part of history when presented and shared with authenticity.”
Thomas said it’s important for students to know more about history in itself, which includes Black history.
“One of the things that I feel like is lost in some respects in this generation is the history of all,” she said. “I also think that it’s very important — in the climate that we live in today — that all kids know about Black history.
“Not all of our history is bad, you know. We’ve got a lot of teachers, a lot of educators, a lot of people who contributed to the overall history of America that is very important for all students to know about.”
The equity officers were asked about their own experiences as students regarding Black History Month.
“Growing up, Black history meant a lot to me because it created an opportunity and space for important people of color and events who I could see myself mirrored in were celebrated,” Burrus said.
“It meant that everybody was able to learn, to try to embrace and celebrate Black culture,” Thomas said. “It meant that I was seen and my culture was seen and heard — not just by us, who live it every day, but by the school who gets to be a part and interact with all of us.
“It meant that we felt celebrated and felt valued and felt welcomed when people celebrated our culture. It gives us the opportunity for dialogue and conversation. I also felt like it breaks down barriers for people to ask questions, for people to understand.”
The Paducah Tilghman High School African American Leadership will present its second Black History Celebration of the Arts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the PTHS auditorium. The evening will feature music, dance, poetry and theater. Admission will be $5 for those 5 and older.
The inaugural celebration was held in 2020, but was unable to be held last year because of COVID-19 concerns.
