Phase 1 of the Paducah Racial Equity Initiative is almost completed for the Paducah Independent School District, as the equity audit of the school system was completed and an audit report provided to the district board at its Monday meeting.
The equity audit — an assessment of equity in several aspects of life in the district’s five schools and within administration — was performed by the Education and Civil Rights Initiative of the University of Kentucky.
Greg Vincent, the executive director of the Education and Civil Rights Initiative, and assistant director Sarah LaCour oversaw the audit and presented the report to the board.
“Paducah public schools is a diverse district. That diversity is seen by many stakeholders as being one of its greatest strengths,” LaCour read from the audit report’s conclusions. “However, breakdowns in communication and an increasing sense of distrust have undermined the strength that diversity brings.
“…By increasing access to challenging curriculum, implementing a restorative model of discipline and building channels of open communication, the district can make its next phase better than the last.”
The research team performing the equity audit spoke with a committee of school district stakeholders as well as students, families, personnel and community members beginning earlier this year.
Members of the local Equity Action Committee include board members Felix Akojie and Janice Howard, Assistant Superintendent Will Black, Jipaum Askew, Anne Bidwell, Shonda Burrus, Neal Clark, Dana Hernandez, Iris Horice, Varetta Hurt, Chycoby Isbell, Tammy Jones, Jed Lovejoy, Mattie Morris, Mark Rowe, Amina Watkins, Andiamo White and Elisha Winslow. McNabb Elementary Principal Teresa Spann serves as an ex officio member of the committee.
Among the issues that the equity audit research team found were:
• Limited access to Advanced Placement courses for non-white students. Associated with this were concerns that Clark Elementary School — which has a much higher percentage of white students than the district’s other two elementary schools (61% compared with 36% at Morgan Elementary and 18% at McNabb) — has a full-time Gifted and Talented teaching position while the other two schools have part-time positions.
It was believed the disparities in educational opportunity begin at the elementary school level and continue through the high school level.
• Students and staff felt the district’s policies were unfair or not fairly applied. Students expressed concerns about racial bias and favoritism, while staff members shared concerns about bias and cronyism. The community expressed concerns about racial bias in discipline, namely in expulsion or suspension.
• A high level of distrust exists as well as concerns about poor communication. The apparent lack of transparency in the decision-making process allows for these feelings.
• In a survey based on the statement “There is inequity in the district” given to students, personnel, parents and community members, 54% of personnel and 52% of community members agreed or strongly agreed, while 39% of parents agreed and 34% disagreed. Nearly one-third of the students, 31%, agreed with the statement. Those percentages were consistent in white and non-white students.
• Regarding an overall sense of inclusion, on a 100-point scale, Black personnel scored a 40, while Black family members scored a 48.5, while white personnel scored a 54 and white family members scored a 53.
Also, LGBTQ+ students scored a 45, while non-LGBTQ+ students scored a 52.
“I’ve heard stories of racist, sexist, homophobic, etc., teachers and have had encounters with homophobic, racist, transphobic, etc., students,” said one white female student in the report.
• There were concerns — mostly from students — that dress codes are unfair and racially biased and gender-biased.
Recommendations from Vincent and LaCour included:
• The district must address the concerns about communication and distrust, perhaps through over communication, extending communication beyond board meetings into multiple platforms and across multiple time points.
Also, to promote transparency in hiring, it was recommended that hiring committees receive every application for a position rather than pre-selected applicants.
• The district should routinely collect, reflect on and publicly report data on the use of exclusionary discipline. Also, the district should use restorative justice as a way of repairing the harms caused by negative behavior rather than just punishing the wrongdoer.
“Rather than working on excluding students — like you would with a suspension or an expulsion — restorative justice focuses on restoring students to the community as participants while holding them still accountable for their behavior in terms of consequences to the community,” LaCour told the board.
• The district should adopt an AP for All policy regarding its Advanced Placement courses and rework the curriculum path from middle school through high school to prepare all students for taking part in the more challenging curriculum.
• The district should set better-defined standards for qualification for the Gifted and Talented program.
• The dress code should be reviewed and refined by personnel with diverse stakeholders.
The equity audit and several of the school district’s decisions to move toward more equity came about after a photo surfaced in October 2020 showing Superintendent Donald Shively — taken in 2002 when Shively was a Paducah Tilghman High School teacher and football assistant coach — in blackface wearing a PTHS T-shirt, a gold chain with a dollar sign and a do-rag.
Shively is undergoing 40 days of diversity training through the Messenger Diversity Training Program led by pastor Edward L. Palmer Sr. The district board decided on Dec. 11 to keep Shively at his position but to have him take 40 days of unpaid leave to take additional training.
“This year has been extremely difficult,” said a white female student to an audit research team member. “The issues we face in racial equity have been around for a long time and were exacerbated by a hurtful choice. It has been hard to watch as our families and teachers of color have experienced devastating emotions. I am afraid they feel unloved, unimportant, and any trust that existed is now gone.”
The audit indicated that one positive change made since the audit began was the hiring of a chief equity officer, Shonda Hollowell-Burrus.
Phase 1 of the Racial Equity Initiative concludes with the formation of an action plan by the district board.
Phase 2 involves development and implementation of a training plan to address growth areas identified in the equity audit and form a policy review. Phase 3 involves the development of a minority recruitment plan and the establishment of a community-based peer review process.
Board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn thanked Vincent and LaCour for their work on “what is, to the best of my knowledge, the district’s first-ever equity audit.”
“We as a board and all of us as a larger community have gained and will continue to develop a much deeper understanding of the needs of our students and our community as a result of the hard work that you all put in,” he said. “
“In the months and years to come as we continue dialogue as we work together to address the problems highlighted in this report, we will most certainly get better. In many ways, Paducah Independent Schools offers more opportunity now than at any point in the past, and there are more opportunities on the horizon.”
