Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.