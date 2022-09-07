The Paducah Tilghman High School Student Equity Advisory Council is in its second school year of serving the student body by following its mission to advocate for students by fostering inclusion.
The Student Equity Advisory Council, or SEAC, was set up in the last school year, taking applications through last February to determine who would serve on the council.
Members were so excited to start doing the organization’s work that it began toward the end of the last school year, even though it was supposed to have started this school year.
Shonda Hollowell-Burrus is the chief equity officer for the Paducah Independent School District, which she began her duties for on July 1, 2021. She said a huge component of the District Equity Advisory Council that was formed is to include the student voice.
“The original intent was for (the SEAC) to start this year and go through training during the summer, but they just took off,” she said. “That half-year after last February, they were ready to go; they were ready to work; they were ready to have their voices heard.”
The SEAC is comprised of 17 PTHS students whose mission is to advocate for the student voice by fostering inclusion for all demographics.
PTHS senior Coy Booker has been the president of the SEAC since it began last February. He said part of the organization fulfilling its mission is sponsoring several school events, attending community events and volunteering for school events.
“Of course, the student body is our No. 1 audience, but for us to help and advise the student body, we have to help and advise those who oversee the student body,” he said.
He said people would be remiss to think it is an organization strictly for people of color.
“We’ve got people from all different backgrounds: socioeconomic backgrounds, racial, cultural, religious,” he said. “It’s a melting pot.
“I think — from the outside looking in — a lot of people may see this as something that the administration put together so it looks good, but I think every individual who is a member of the student equity council is there solely for the mission. The passion is there; we started early because the passion was there and we knew what the mission was. We’re all here to make a change.”
Those wanting to be a part of the SEAC should attend a SEAC forum or ask a member or Burrus about the organization. Booker said there will be forums every two months or so, beginning Oct. 27.
SEAC members for the 2022-23 school year are Booker, vice president Aneeza Ali, secretary Ma’Hali Brown, social media correspondent Jane Taylor, Alex Baeza, Kate Bidwell, Lian Black, Jack Butts, Justice Campbell, Fiona Caywood, Chandler Christ, LaNaysha Hunt Hall, Nadia Mayes, Kayleigh Powell, Peyton Toon, Corban Williams and Terrance Williams.
The organization is advised by Taylor Sprouse Boyd and Erin Morehead.
“What we want to do with our forums is to include businesses, our parents, our faculty so that everyone is onboard who has a vested interest in Paducah public schools to see what it is that we are doing for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” Burrus said. “What it is not is just a checkmark in a box but to make sure that our students are supported.
“When our students are supported — not just in the parent home, but even in the community and business realm — they become better employees, they become better people and better citizens and, to me, the Student Equity Advisory Council is leading the way for them to be able to do that.”
Burrus said the SEAC at Paducah Tilghman is the first of its kind, and she has reached out to McCracken County School District Chief Equity Officer Staci Thomas about forming a student equity advisory council there.
“Once we solidify and establish our first forum, they will come over and observe what it is we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” she said. “We’re in hopes that they will form their own student equity advisory council.
“As the chief equity officers, we meet with other diversity coordinators and we share what we are doing. I have shared our implementation and what we’re doing with Owensboro, Daviess County, McCracken County, Mayfield and Union County. We are the six collaborators for western Kentucky, and the goal — sometime either this year or next year — is that they will have student equity advisory councils as well.”
Booker said he wants to help make the school a comfortable place for every student to come to.
“A student should never wake up in the morning and dread coming to school,” he said. “It should never be that way, in my opinion. So, if my legacy and Student Equity’s legacy can be to make this building comfortable for each and every student, no matter the race or religion or culture or sexuality, then we’ll have accomplished our mission.”
