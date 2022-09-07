PADNWS-09-07-22 SEAC - PHOTO

Members of the 2022-23 PTHS Student Equity Advisory Council are, front row, from left: adviser Taylor Sprouse Boyd, Jack Butts, Peyton Toon, Terrance Williams, Justice Campbell, Chandler Christ, adviser Erin Morehead; middle row, from left: Jane Taylor, Aneeza Ali, Kate Bidwell, Coy Booker, Corban Williams, Alex Baeza; back row, from left: Kayleigh Powell, Fiona Caywood, Ma’Hali Brown, Lian Black and Nadia Mayes. Not pictured is LaNaysha Hunt Hall.

 Contributed photo

The Paducah Tilghman High School Student Equity Advisory Council is in its second school year of serving the student body by following its mission to advocate for students by fostering inclusion.

The Student Equity Advisory Council, or SEAC, was set up in the last school year, taking applications through last February to determine who would serve on the council.

