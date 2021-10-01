Paducah Water has earned EPA recognition for its commitment to excellence through its area-wide optimization program, one of only seven systems in Kentucky to be so honored.
The EPA recognition highlights drinking water systems for extending “above and beyond regulatory requirements” set by the Kentucky Division of Water for protection against waterborne disease and disinfection byproducts.
“Your success signifies a commitment to the standards of excellence that are at the heart of the EPA’s AWOP program, and it is especially exemplary in a year so severely impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Brian Smith, chief of the EPA’s Region 4 safe drinking water branch, in a letter to the utility.
Jason Petersen, Paducah Water general manager, said the award “speaks to the hard work of our employees and their dedication to protecting the health and well-being of the people we serve. Their commitment never wavered, even during COVID’s most challenging moments.”
The EPA designed the area-wide optimization program to further ensure public health protection by enhancing treatment plant performance. Once in place, the program delivers ways for drinking water systems to meet and exceed water quality optimization goals without implementing costly capital improvements. Annual assessments determine program success, and participation in AWOP is voluntary.
