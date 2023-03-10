After receiving a $500,000 EPA grant in May, the city of Paducah hopes to spur further area redevelopment.
The Brownfields Program funds — aside from revolving loans and training — assessment and clean-up for sites with environmental concerns like pollutants or contaminants.
City Planner Nic Hutchison said it also offers further growth for revitalization and social equity.
“When you’re talking about redevelopment projects, it’s not a silver bullet or a quick fix. It’s going back to a long-term plan of how to leverage all of these EPA programs and make them work,” Hutchison said Wednesday.
Local banking, real estate and engineering representatives attended a kick-off meeting at Community Financial Services Bank on Irvin Cobb Drive. EPA figures and consultants also attended.
Recycling commercial and industrial properties would boost efforts like Southside area revitalization. Two other target areas mentioned were the riverside corridor and gateway.
Hutchison said there’s currently funding for 10 assessments, and preliminary sites have been scoped.
“That’s not to say we can’t apply for other rounds of assessment going forward. The ultimate goal would be some type of revolving-door fund,” he said.
City Grants Administrator Hope Reasons said the city is planning a Brownfields Advisory Board for community engagement and evaluation criteria.
“When the EPA looks at communities, they want to know stakeholders are engaged,” Reasons said. “They don’t want to come in here and do this for us, they want us to do this as a community and be proactive.”
A brownfield could be a demolished or vacant site with leakage, soil contaminants, lead, asbestos or other factors. Hutchison named the Katterjohn building as an example, which has an energy source that could fit criteria.
The Brownfields Program has two phases for site-assessment and planning. On a slide, Hutchison showed funding split into multiple categories: some $330,000 for site assessment, $48,000 for program management and $35,000 for community outreach.
A timeline showed a site-selection period through 2023, a phase one in seven or eight months and a second phase beginning March 2024.
Sherry Weedman, a program manager and senior environmental health scientist at Tetra Tech, a Louisville-based company picked by the city to manage the grant, said phase one is “really, a book report about your property.”
“We come out and do a visual site inspection and write a report on the site history,” Weedman said. “That tells us whether we might need to conduct a phase two, which might be identifying contamination with past use as part of the revitalization.”
Phase two, she said, would entail collecting samples and coming up with management alternatives and revitalization cost-estimates.
She and Hutchison said the initial EPA grant would be a foundation for future funding opportunities.
“The lineage of grants available — that’s real. It’s going to aid redevelopment in the City of Paducah,” Weedman said. Some clean-up grants total $2 million, which she attributed to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
Hutchison said local relationships with nonprofits and organizations were “the key” to receiving the grant.
“The City of Paducah had no proper EPA experience,” Hutchison said. “This was our third time applying for this grant, and we were successful.”
“Paducah isn’t unfamiliar with cleanups. We have the Gaseous Diffusion Plant out there,” said Ralph Young, an attending senior environmental engineer with 5H Technologies, Inc. “The clean-up, I think, won’t be done until 2060, so we welcome a fast-track program like this. And we’re ready to start.”
In May, Paducah was one of three Kentucky communities to receive the grant. Elizabethtown and the Cumberland Valley Area Development District also received federal funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.