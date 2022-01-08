The Emergency Operations Center in Marshall County is still in the process of coordinating a multi-agency response to the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Marshall County.
All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted on the Marshall County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page.
Code Red
Following a thorough evaluation and review of alerting systems, Marshall County, Kentucky has implemented Onsolve/CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service. The system sends telephone calls, text messages and emails to inform residents to better protect life and property. Residents may sign up to receive notifications at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFA7F355D080.
Water debris removal
The process of recovering debris from Kentucky Lake is currently underway. Rocky Point Day Use Park is now closed to all traffic as this location is being used by water recovery crews. Residents that suspect their personal property may be located in Kentucky Lake should report missing items to the EOC Hotline.
Marshall County emergency relief hotline
Residents can request assistance through the Marshall County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-527-8657. Community members should use the hotline for help if they do not have food, water, tarps, generators, blankets, or other essential items. The hotline is operated from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. After hours voicemails are also monitored. Use 911 for emergencies.
Residents are asked to call the hotline to provide the following information:
- If they are currently missing personal property (vehicles, ATVs, golf carts, boats, etc).
- To report damage to their property and to request assistance from organized volunteer groups with clean up and repairs.
- If they are currently displaced as a result of the tornado and staying at a location other than their primary residence (including those staying with friends/family).
Supply distribution location
The Point of Distribution locations will offer pick-up for basic materials to supply families and individuals with enough food, water and essentials for approximately three days.
• Old Benton Library 1001 Poplar St, Benton, KY 42025
Hours for this location will be Monday — Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
• Old Benton Middle School Gym 208 W. 11th St Benton, KY 42025
Hours for this location will be Tuesday and Thursday 2-6 p.m.
Supply donation and drop off location
Call 270-527-8657 to schedule drop offs. Due to limited space, donation centers are no longer receiving used clothing at this time.
Volunteer coordination
If you are willing to volunteer, please sign up at https://forms.gle/ rnYxyqAEQWHwGD8c9 and someone will contact you.
