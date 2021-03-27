Sustainable Business Ventures, a nonprofit which provides resources to small business owners and entrepreneurs, will host an informational Zoom webinar about its SBV Entrepreneur Network at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
SBV is working with Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College; Kevin O’Neill, the college’s vice president of workforce development; Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce; Monica Bilak, Sprocket Paducah, and others to help new startups and small businesses grow.
“Folks say small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. Under the best of times, getting a new business started (or growing an existing business) is a huge job,” said Bobby Clark, SBV president and co-founder of the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.
“Many of us have great ideas but we need help in knowing how to fund a new business much less how to avoid the common mistakes that lead to a business shutting its doors. Now, during the pandemic, it is scarier than ever.”
A USDA grant has provided funding to provide support services in the eight Jackson Purchase counties. Anyone interested in the webinar can send an email to: sbvbobbyclark@gmail.com, with their name and contact information, for a Zoom link.
The SBV Network provides an online platform for discussion and learning and offers expert support through a state-of-the-art website. It is designed as a community to connect budding entrepreneurs, small business owners, educational entities, investors, mentors, technical service providers, professional trainers and consultants.
One of the free programs is a Fundraising Boot Camp, designed and led by successful business owners on how to raise capital through loans, grants, crowdfunding and investors.
More information can be found at www.sbventures.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.