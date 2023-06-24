During his 21 years at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat has overseen several road projects that have fundamentally changed the way drivers navigate in certain areas of town.
He says the process of transforming a thought written on a piece of paper into a completed, driveable roadway is a complex and rewarding process which can, depending on the size of the project, take as many as eight to ten years to complete.
The KYTC recently began construction on one of these long-term projects, and Poat believes the end result will be a safer roadway for walkers, bike riders, and drivers.
Poat says North Friendship Road has been on the cabinet’s radar for several years.The roadway serves as a convenient route for drivers to travel between the Lone Oak and Kentucky Oaks Mall area. High crash-rates and congestion make the well-traveled road a good candidate for improvements, he said.
After brainstorming improvements, securing funding, and a few rounds of community feedback, construction on the $11.9 million, four-phase project finally began May 30.
As part of the project, North Friendship Road will be widened to accommodate a center turning lane and a multi-use path for walkers and bicyclists. Sharp turns will be smoothed and two intersections will be converted to roundabouts. And an entirely new section of road will be built through a previously wooded area behind Menards to help reduce congestion on Interstate 24 between Exits 7 and 4.
As a whole, Poat says drivers will generally be following the same path they’re used to when construction is completed. There will be a few noticeable differences, though.
In terms of driving lanes, curbs, and gutters, the improved North Friendship Road will look visually similar to Pecan Drive, except instead of having five-foot wide sidewalks there will be an eight-foot wide multi-use path running throughout.
“A traditional sidewalk is built to a five-foot width and so from the parameters of legality, you cannot ride a bicycle on a sidewalk. At five feet, a bike has to ride in the road,” Poat explained.
While bike lanes can help with this issue, Poat says they still require bicyclists to intermingle with traffic, and that can be a safety hazard to everyone on the road.
“If you create the multi-use path, you’ve created a scenario where both the pedestrians and the bicyclists can coexist outside the realm of the traffic flow, which is creating a safer road for both the driver as well as the pedestrian,” he remarked.
Safety considerations in the new design go beyond better accommodating pedestrians and cyclists. Poat says readjusting curves at Seneca Lane and near Buckner Lane and New Holt Road will contribute to the overall safety of the new corridor, which saw 185 crashes during a four-year analysis period. And roundabouts at the Olivet Church Road and Old U.S. 60 intersections seek to improve traffic flow.
Adding a center lane can also create a safer driving experience for folks needing to make a left turn on North Friendship, according to Poat.
He described the pressure left-turners can face on two-lane roads, saying some drivers may take a risky turn to avoid holding up traffic and inconveniencing the person behind them.
With the addition of a center lane, “You’ve given a safe haven for that person that is going to turn left to exit out of the through movement, let the through traffic behind them continue on and then they can safely wait until there is no opposing traffic,” he said.
Other than the hassle of navigating around roadwork as it’s happening, the impact to businesses, homes, and drivers should be minimal, Poat said.
He says community input on proposed changes is reviewed when planning long-term projects, and the North Friendship Road project is no exception.
According to Poat, the KYTC takes the feedback they receive to the drawing table with them, oftentimes tweaking designs or curve alignments and holding additional meetings to ensure they’re taking into consideration the community members who live, work, and drive along the impacted roads.
“We all use the roads, you know. It’s not just we at the highway department build things and never drive on them. Our families are driving on them as well,” he said.
“We realize that there are adverse effects to every project that we do,” Poat added, but in the long run, their goal is always to leave the road better than it was when they started.
“Our goal is to ensure that whenever you get out on one of our highways, that we’re providing you with something that is as safe as we can possibly make it.”
Poat compares the North Friendship Road project to the double crossover diamond at I-24 Exit 4 on U.S. 60. He says initially, there was a lot of pushback about that project, and many community members didn’t understand the concept of how it would work.
But Poat said the KYTC knew they needed an innovative change to cut down on the heavy congestion and high accident rate on that section of roadway. Several years later, he says he often hears feedback from community members who have grown to appreciate the decrease in traffic despite initially being opposed to the project.
“We take a lot of pride in the fact we were able to make people realize that our intent all along was to provide something to them that was going to be better in the long run,” he said.
Construction on Phase One of the four-phase project is expected to continue until November, 2024. During this time, North Friendship Road is closed to through-traffic between Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive, though business and homeowners will continue to have access on each side.
