SAFE-T act

Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer.

 Taylor Bryan

MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Illinois’ SAFE-T Act is now in effect. It’s a new piece of legislation that eliminates cash bail in the state. Starting Monday, officers will no longer arrest people for certain offenses. Instead, they’ll serve people accused of those crimes with citations.

Some law enforcement officials have voiced concerns about how the new law would affect them and the public. Talking to reporters in Dec. 2022, Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits said he and his deputies were worried about the new law, but “we’re not gonna’ give up. If we get a call, we’re going.” The day after that interview, a judge ruled a portion of the act, including the elimination of cash bail, were unconstitutional. However, the Illinois Supreme Court in July upheld the law’s constitutionality, overruling that judge’s opinion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In