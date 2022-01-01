End of an era: King Bros. closing its doors

Ending an era in Marshall County, King Bros. grocery store in Draffenville plans to close its doors January 2022.
Ronnie King, owner and operator, over the last several months, said especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, business slowed down and a lot of food items are hard to find.
The announcement was first made on the store’s Facebook page on Dec. 3.
“We tried to run a store which operated in the same manner as those in an earlier time. We knew our customers by name and we even knew their parents and grandparents in many cases. We never sold alcohol or lottery tickets in our store and we greatly discouraged foul language on our premises. In fact, our store was sometimes referred to as ‘Little Mayberry’ because of the wholesome atmosphere of the place,” according to the post.
The grocery store has been in business for 72 years. Derril King, and his brother, Hyman King, opened the original store in 1950 on the Benton court square. At that time, there were five other grocery stores on the square.
Ronnie King said he has worked at the grocery for 55 years along with his brother, Ted King. Ted and wife Joan operated the Benton location on W. 12th Street until it closed in 2015. Ronnie and wife Linda continued to operate the Draffenville location.
One more delivery of stock was expected, and the store will be “business as usual” into January 2022. After that time, inventory will begin to be liquidated. King estimates everything will be gone from the store in the first few months of the new year.
King said his plans for retirement include some traveling and getting back to volunteer work he has enjoyed in the past with the school system.
“We just want to thank everybody for supporting us for 72 years. We appreciate it,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.