PADNWS-10-14-22 ENCAMPMENT - PHOTO

A group of re-enactors work on a cannon at the 2021 Fort Massac Encampment. The annual festival honoring early American history returns to Fort Massac State Park in Massac County, Illinois on Oct. 15 and 16.

 SUN FILE

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Metropolis is gearing up for thousands of visitors to learn about what life was like in America in the 18th and early 19th centuries at the 48th annual Fort Massac Encampment at Fort Massac State Park.

The free event runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The opening “Posting of the Colours” ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on both days, while mock military battles and tactical demonstrations will begin at 3 p.m. both days. During the festival, Fort Massac State Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic, but parking will be available at the Old Fairgrounds adjacent to the park.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In