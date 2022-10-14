METROPOLIS, Ill. — Metropolis is gearing up for thousands of visitors to learn about what life was like in America in the 18th and early 19th centuries at the 48th annual Fort Massac Encampment at Fort Massac State Park.
The free event runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The opening “Posting of the Colours” ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on both days, while mock military battles and tactical demonstrations will begin at 3 p.m. both days. During the festival, Fort Massac State Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic, but parking will be available at the Old Fairgrounds adjacent to the park.
Other activities during the Fort Massac Encampment include live music, family and children’s activities, and demonstrations of blacksmithing, basket making, weaving and other skills. Vendors, including local nonprofit groups, will be selling food and drink throughout the day at the encampment.
Trish Steckenrider, director of Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau, which sponsors the event, said Fort Massac Encampment is Metropolis’s largest event of the year. Between 80,000 and 100,000 come to Metropolis every year to see what life would have been like in early colonial days during the two-day festival, Steckenrider said.
“It brings a lot of visitors in. Regional and overnight visitors come in,” Steckenrider said. “This event is one of those traditional fall events that everyone in the area just needs to come out, and really it’s just a kickoff to the fall season, I think, for a lot of people.”
It takes anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people, including re-enactors, vendors, Illinois Department of Natural Resources staff and Greater Metropolis CVB staff to put the Fort Massac Encampment on every year, Steckenrider added.
Over the last several years, food has become one of the largest draws to the annual fall festival, Steckenrider said. Several vendors are local nonprofit groups that use Encampment as an annual fundraiser for their causes. Steckenrider said the importance of Encampment to several nonprofits has been highlighted in recent years, especially when those groups lost out on a normally reliable fundraising event in 2020 when Encampment was cancelled.
This year, Encampment is once again hosting Education Day today where Illinois school groups visit the site and see their history books come to life.
For Massac State Park’s campground is sold out, and Steckenrider said the park’s overflow camping areas have been slowly filling up this week as well.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.