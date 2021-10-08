Fort Massac State Park will once again host one of Illinois’ most popular fall festivals when the Fort Massac Encampment returns Oct. 16-17.
The 47th annual event provides ample opportunity for visitors to experience what life was like at the fort during the 18th and early 19th centuries.
Since there will be very large crowds, for the safety of others, attendees are asked to adhere to all current COVID-19 regulations and maintain social distancing. Attendees who have COVID symptoms are asked to stay home. COVID vaccinations and testings are scheduled to be available in the medical area during the event.
Admission to the Encampment is free. Parking is available at the Old Fairgrounds, adjacent to the park. Fort Massac State Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic during the Encampment hours.
Encampment event times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Encampment features an opening “Posting of the Colours” ceremony at 10 a.m. both days at the old fort area. Each afternoon, mock military battles and tactical demonstrations will be performed at 3 p.m. by re-enactors in the park’s valley area, giving spectators the best view of the battle. A military retreat ceremony closes both days’ activities at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
Hundreds of military re-enactors and other participants wearing period clothing will present the roles of explorers, traders, settlers and soldiers on the early Illinois frontier.
Family and youth activities and food and drink will be available.
The Fort Massac Encampment is hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and sponsored by the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitors Bureau.
