Lone Oak Intermediate School students got a taste of what a day of school in the late 1700s to early 1800s was like during their time at the Fort Massac Encampment’s education day. Many students from McCracken County Public Schools were joined Friday, Oct. 14, by thousands of students from southern Illinois and western Kentucky for the event preceding the 48th annual Fort Massac Encampment, which was held Oct. 15-16 in Massac County. As always, a big draw during the weekend was the mock military battle and tactical demonstration by re-enactors in the park’s valley area.
Encampment education
- By TERRA TEMPLE AND CLYDE WILLS | Metropolis Planet
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- KDE releases new assessments for schools, districts
- Jameson testifies in day one of hearing
- Despite injuries, Mayfield senior keeps looking forward
- Mustangs and Warriors head to district championship
- Offensive Efficiency Improves In Loss at APSU
- Madness ushers in new season of Kentucky basketball
- Lady Marshals fall 1-0 in first round of state tourney
- Encampment education
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.