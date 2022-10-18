Lone Oak Intermediate School students got a taste of what a day of school in the late 1700s to early 1800s was like during their time at the Fort Massac Encampment’s education day. Many students from McCracken County Public Schools were joined Friday, Oct. 14, by thousands of students from southern Illinois and western Kentucky for the event preceding the 48th annual Fort Massac Encampment, which was held Oct. 15-16 in Massac County. As always, a big draw during the weekend was the mock military battle and tactical demonstration by re-enactors in the park’s valley area.

