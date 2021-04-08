MAYFIELD — High schoolers looking for a career path into the emergency medical field may soon have a new way forward as the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center and Mayfield-Graves Emergency Medical Service collaborate on a new course curriculum for this fall.
The local vocational school is planning to offer a year-long emergency medical technician (EMT) course to high school seniors, Mayfield Fire Chief and EMS Director Jeremy Creason said.
Passing the course would set the students up to take the national registry licensure exam right after graduation. And according to Creason, the interest is there.
“EMS is often overlooked as a potential career track for young students. As a guest speaker at the vocational school, both the teachers and I noticed there was a real interest from the students in EMS,” he said.
Upon passing the course and subsequent exam, students would be “ready to enter the workforce” as fully licensed EMTs. He added that taking this first step would also open the path toward becoming an advanced EMT, a paramedic or could even be useful for a future in the military.
Creason said he sees this as an opportunity to reach out and expand the future of EMS in Graves County. In his experience, EMTs tend to be “more committed to their jobs” when caring for their neighbors.
“There is a sense of pride and dedication to serving your neighbors that may not be there with people who commute in to work from outside the community. So, the course benefits the students by giving them exposure to another option in the health care industry, and it will benefit our department by growing our potential hiring pool,” he said.
A few years ago, discussions saw the classes initially being planned for a 2019 launch, but the idea was halted in light of the looming threat of COVID-19. As of six weeks ago, Creason said they were again discussing it and hope to have the classes up and running for the upcoming school year.
“This class will provide a career-ready path for high school students who may not be interested in college, students planning to major in fire science and-or emergency medical services, or provide a more specialized curriculum to potential nursing students who want to work in the emergency department or other related nursing fields,” Creason said.
Training Officer Mike Rowland, Capt. Matt Pierce, Assistant Chief Darin French and Creason would be the core instructors.
