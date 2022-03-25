The Empty Bowls Project of Paducah and West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) have collaborated for several years to serve the citizens of Paducah in need. The public is invited to PSAD to make ceramic bowls for a larger fundraiser event later this year where the bowls are purchased by community members, with proceeds supporting The Community Kitchen in Paducah.
“Community, Conversations, and Clay,” a free event, will be held April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PSAD’s Ceramic/ Small Metals Building, 919 Madison Street.
The event shares themes with WKCTC’s 2021-22 One Book Read, Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation. Editor and literary critic John Freeman brought together the work of 36 major contemporary authors to explore what economic inequality looks and feels like across America. Through varied stories, essays, and poems, the book addresses several cultural issues including food insecurities and homelessness. Paducah’s Empty Bowls Project Throw-a-thon will expose participants to the artistic process of ceramics and open conversations about food insecurity and inequity within the community.
“We encourage our campus community and the community at large to come out and help the Empty Bowls Project and PSAD raise funds for those who need it most,” said Evin Dubois, PSAD assistant professor of 3D/ Sculpture and One Book Read Empty Bowls Project coordinator.
Community members do not need experience to make and contribute a bowl. Volunteers help individuals create their bowls, and the participants will also have the chance to learn more about the craft of ceramics and opportunities for all ages at the art school.
Tutorials will be demonstrated to the public at the top of each hour (10 and 11 a.m., and 12, 1 and 2 p.m.), allowing all participants ample time to contribute a bowl. All bowls made at PSAD for the One Book Read event will be donated to the Empty Bowls Project later this year
For more information, contact Dubois at evin.dubois@kctcs.edu. Iinformation about the One Book Read may be found at onebookread.com.
