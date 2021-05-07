MAYFIELD
The local grassroots movement, Empty Bowls Project, had its third-highest year yet over the weekend, according to the event’s longtime organizer.
Claudia Heath said their seventh year was one of their best, pulling in $15,162.40, in spite of canceling last year’s event due to the pandemic. Since its inception, it has made more than $93,000. Heath said Saturday performed “way above” her expectations and she was “tickled” to almost reach $100,000.
“We are extremely pleased. We’re so grateful to the people that bought tickets and came out there, to the restaurants that gave us the coupons, to the businesses that gave me the money to buy the bowls. I mean, it takes a whole lot of people. People see me up front but it’s not just me, believe me,” Heath said.
Before opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, she said approximately 80 people were already in line, which is roughly how many the Trace Creek Baptist Church Family Life Center can have inside. Without being directed to do so, she said they “monitored themselves” by being appropriately spaced and wearing masks.
While normally a bustling social event filled with crowds of restaurant vendors and residents, the pandemic has, like many things this past year, forced organizers to rethink their strategy. In place of packing the building with people, Heath proposed a coupon system instead, which was very well received by restaurants. People were allowed inside once space opened up, where they could select their bowl. Then they would take their bowl to the exit table, where it would be placed in a bag with a random assortment of coupons.
She was worried the coupon system would hurt Empty Bowls’ numbers, but her fears were eased once Saturday got underway.
When all was said and done, she approximated between 300 to 400 came through to purchase bowls and coupons.
Now she is full steam ahead for next year, and asks residents to “mark their calendars for May 7, 2022” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. While there is hope that Empty Bowls Project 2022 will see the “old normal” return, she said they would be prepared with a functional system if COVID-19 is still lingering by then.
Regardless, she was thrilled by the resounding success of Empty Bowls Project 2021. For her, the event is less about getting a deal at a restaurant and more about showing that “your community is like an extension of your home.”
“It’s not just about getting a bowl or getting some coupons, or if the restaurants are serving, you know, getting food. It’s about helping your neighbor,” she said.
Seventeen restaurants provided coupons for the event, including A&B Barbecue, Applebee’s, Carr’s Steakhouse, Domino’s Pizza, Dairy Queen, Happy House Restaurant, Hardee’s, Hoskins BBQ, Larry Darrell & Darrell Barbecue, Mayfield Creek Market, Red’s Donuts, Rita’s Cafe, Snappy Tomato Pizza, Taco John’s, Catfish House, and Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen.
