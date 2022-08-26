Empty Bowls Project of Paducah, a grassroots project benefitting Paducah’s Community Kitchen and bringing attention to the issue of hunger, returns to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center tomorrow.
Attendees will get to choose one out of nearly 1,200 handmade ceramic bowls available to fill up with food from local vendors and restaurants onsite, and then will get to take the bowl home with them.
Tickets are available at the door starting at 11 a.m. with the event running from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $18, and can be purchased via cash, check or credit card (a processing fee will be applied to tickets purchased with credit cards).
All proceeds will benefit Community Kitchen, an organization that regularly provides between 200 and 300 free, freshly prepared lunches and fellowship every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Kitchen was providing upwards of 1,000 meals a day, according to previous Sun reports.
Empty Bowls Project is an international project that artists around the world bring to their communities to help benefit food-related charities to feed the hungry in their communities. This is the project’s 12th year in Paducah.
Local artist and Empty Bowls Project of Paducah director Michael Terra worked with another Empty Bowls Project group for 10 years before moving to Paducah, and was surprised to find that there was not yet a Paducah-based Empty Bowls Project group.
He rode his bike down from his Lowertown home to Community Kitchen, where he connected with Community Kitchen Executive Director Sally Michelson and proposed starting up the project to help Paducah residents from going hungry.
“In a town like Paducah, a prosperous town, it’s a little bit of a heartache to know that the Community Kitchen is serving [hundreds] of meals a day to our neighbors. That’s a lot of need. I’m really humbled to be able to contribute in this particular way to the stuff that they do every day,” Terra said.
Michelson commended Terra and his wife, Victoria, for the work the couple puts into the project year-round that helps Community Kitchen continue to provide fresh meals five days a week. The event has grown every year for the last 12 years, and Michelson said the Empty Bowls Project of Paducah has brought the community’s attention to the issue of hunger.
“They get to take the bowl home with them, and then every time they see that bowl, it will remind them of hunger. Not just in the world, but in our area in Paducah,” Michelson said.
Empty Bowls Project of Paducah is entirely volunteer-based, Terra said. Dozens of local residents and artists donate their time and resources to creating thousands of unique ceramic bowls every year. For some volunteers, Terra said their donated time and resources would amount to thousands of dollars in value that they are giving to help make sure those in need have a place to get a free meal.
Keeping the annual Empty Bowls Project bowl purchase event financially accessible to local families is paramount for Terra.
“A big part of what I think is important is that this is accessible. It’s accessible to families, it’s accessible to kids, so that kids understand that it’s just part of a normal, grown-up behavior to contribute to your community,” Terra said.
Seeing that the proceeds from the event go back into the community to help feed hungry residents, Terra said it’s not uncommon for some attendees to be extra generous and donate beyond the $18 cost of admission.
Terra said there will be 18 food and drink vendors, all of whom are donating their time and products to the event, for attendees to choose from. There will also be a silent auction open, with products up for auction including larger intricate ceramic bowls, serving pieces and even a curated dinner for six at Freight House.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.