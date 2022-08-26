PADNWS-08-26-22 EMPTY BOWLS - PHOTO

The 12th annual Empty Bowls Project of Paducah, which benefits Paducah’s Community Kitchen, returns to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center tomorrow.

Empty Bowls Project of Paducah, a grassroots project benefitting Paducah’s Community Kitchen and bringing attention to the issue of hunger, returns to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center tomorrow.

Attendees will get to choose one out of nearly 1,200 handmade ceramic bowls available to fill up with food from local vendors and restaurants onsite, and then will get to take the bowl home with them.

