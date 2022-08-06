Last week, I saw an Empress tree for the first time and was taken back by what looked like panicles of small brown lemon-sized fruit hanging from its branches. What a curious sight. It was pointed out that the commonly called Empress tree, botanically is Paulownia tormentosa named for Princess Paulowna of Holland, in 1835. The regal name belies its reputation as a weed tree. It does produce beautiful blooms from March to May when it is covered with fragrant and edible trumpet flowers of violet to sky-blue with creamy stripes and purple dots.
On closer inspection, the ‘lemons’ more resembled brown pecan shells that were splitting in half. The closer I got to the tree, its allure faded. The catalpa-like large dark green leaves that emerge after the flowers, continually drop during summer and early fall without ever coloring up. The seeds are carried by animals, and release up to 2,000 winged seeds. When they drop to the ground and take root, it is difficult to get rid of the seedlings.
Paulownia does have its assets beside beautiful blooms. It is drought tolerant and not unusual to grow 20’ a year and reach 80-100’ making it ideal for land reclamation. During growth the wood is soft but once it dries it is very hard, durable, and workable making it highly prized. For this reason, it is said to be the most expensive wood per board foot in the world.
Beautiful as it may be from a distance, do not plant in your yard. However if you wish to see the spring beauty, according to Dr. Michael Dirr, you may visit “the grandest allee imaginable of 70-80’ specimens” at Longwood Garden in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
THINGS TO DO
All-America Selections for 2023: “Salvia Blue by You F1”, late spring until fall, repeat bloom, “Echinacea Artisan Yellow Ombre F1”, vibrant with graduated colors, and “Pepper Cayenne Wildcat F1”, extra-large, 2-3 ounces, smokey, sweet, and pungent.
Garden — Collect seeds by a small bag over the seed head. Scatter in other locations, let some fall on the ground and share with friends. Mark magic lilies for dividing after bloom and accidental planting perennials on top of them after they die back. Order fall perennials including fall blue aster, echinacea, rudbeckia, and sedum for September planting. Add ornamental grasses for winter color and texture. Continue to weed. Most herbicide best effectiveness is 60-75 degrees. Round-up is 65-85 degrees. As plants slow growth, sprays take longer to be effective. Add a few drops of Dawn Dish Detergent to the herbicide to create a bond between the spray and leaf. A thin layer of mulch will retain moisture and keep the soil cooler. Order spring bulbs to plant in October.
Trees and shrubs — Dogwoods need hot, dry to set their buds for 2023. Crape myrtles need watering 2-3 times a week if they have not received rain in 7 days.
Vegetables — Pick daily to encourage more produce. Read the seed packet as to the right size to pick. If zucchini gets too large, grate it to use in bread. Do not wash vegetables until ready to use as it leaves moisture in cracks and crevices where diseases can grow. If wet, let dry then wipe off dirt, blossoms, and leaves before storing. Go to Gurney’s Seed Co.(gurneys.com) for a list of fall vegetables that will mature in 30-60 days.
EVENTS
August 6-7 — Hummingbird Fest, Woodland Nature Station, LBL, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, 3146 Silver Trail Rd, Cadiz. Cost: 17 years+ $9, 5-17 years $4, 4 and under are free. Activities: hummingbird banding, crafts and games, native plant sale and local artisans.
August 13 — Gourd Derby Car Building Classes, Graves Co. Public Library, 9:30 a.m. to noon. No fee, 270-247-2911 (ask for the Front Desk).
