Last week, I saw an Empress tree for the first time and was taken back by what looked like panicles of small brown lemon-sized fruit hanging from its branches. What a curious sight. It was pointed out that the commonly called Empress tree, botanically is Paulownia tormentosa named for Princess Paulowna of Holland, in 1835. The regal name belies its reputation as a weed tree. It does produce beautiful blooms from March to May when it is covered with fragrant and edible trumpet flowers of violet to sky-blue with creamy stripes and purple dots.

On closer inspection, the ‘lemons’ more resembled brown pecan shells that were splitting in half. The closer I got to the tree, its allure faded. The catalpa-like large dark green leaves that emerge after the flowers, continually drop during summer and early fall without ever coloring up. The seeds are carried by animals, and release up to 2,000 winged seeds. When they drop to the ground and take root, it is difficult to get rid of the seedlings.

