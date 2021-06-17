MAYFIELD — The theme of empowerment, threaded through community and unity, will encompass this weekend’s Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Eddie Williams Park, beginning Saturday and concluding Sunday with Father’s Day dedicated to empowering African-American men.
“We did it last year during the height of Black Lives Matter,” one of the Celebration’s organizers, Crystal Fox, said. “It started with a basketball tournament but we wanted to make it more of an event. We want this to continue.”
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the freeing of the last slaves in 1865 in Texas. In 1866, freemen in the state organized the first celebration of “Jubilee Day.” Texas made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1979 and 46 other states and the District of Columbia recognize it as a state holiday.
Kentucky made Juneteenth an unofficial holiday in 2005 before being deemed Juneteenth National Freedom Day last year.
Fellow organizer Derrick Parrott said the concept of empowerment is at the core of the celebration and Mayfield’s minority community.
“I look at it as pretty much encouraging and motivating others, as well as educating others and giving them the tools and resources,” Parrott, a Mayfield city councilman, said. “It gives them a sense of pride in themselves.”
Saturday’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. with an opening prayer and blessing by New Vision Ministries Pastor Greg Hussey and His House Pastor Stephen Boyken, followed by the singing of “Lift Every Voice” by Christal Pruitt. Speakers that morning will feature Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, and Dr. Doris Clark-Sarr, with community acknowledgements and presentations made by the Juneteenth Committee.
Voter registration through the Mayfield -Graves County branch of the NAACP will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors will also have food, such as barbecue, tacos and fish, drinks and clothing available to purchase from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and again beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Fox said additional vendors are welcomed and may call the Mayfield Minority Enrichment Center at 270-356-3126 for more information or to secure a booth. Fees to set up a vendor booth will go to support the Minority Enrichment Center.
The Graves County Health Department will have a mobile vaccine site set up at the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer free COVID-19 vaccines.
“Celebrate. Get some good food. Come out to the kickoff,” Fox said. “Last year, it was about taking negative and turning it into a positive. Let’s celebrate us instead of harping on the negative. We have a diverse community here in Mayfield.
“We want to bring something here that will be around for a long time,” Fox added. “This is a perfect thing for other communities around to come and celebrate with us.”
Barbers will be on hand from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide free haircuts to youth. Free hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks, provided by Burger King, will be available from noon until 1:30 p.m.
Beginning at noon, Alliance Staffing will host a job fair with current hirings at Ingrams Heating and Air warehouse and Mayfield Consumer Products. Fox said all employers are welcome to attend, and those seeking employment are asked to bring a valid driver’s license.
Also from 2 to 4 p.m. will be kids’ activities from bounce houses to face painting to a firehose spray by the Mayfield Fire Department.
His House Ministries will provide free water. Those attending are also asked to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
One of the big events Saturday will be the single elimination men’s basketball tournament with a $1,000 prize for the winning team.
“Those guys like those bragging rights,” Fox said. “It’s always fun.”
Sunday’s event, which falls on Father’s Day, is titled African American Men Matter and is focused on empowering fathers for the youth. The day’s events will begin at 2 p.m. with Parrott and Sherman Neal speaking.
Parrott said things simply fell into place that Father’s Day and Juneteenth were side by side on the calendar to carry the empowerment theme into parenting.
“We figured it’s a great opportunity to capitalize off this, as well, and include a Father’s Day piece with Juneteenth,” he said. “We’ll give the universe credit.”
As a father of an 18-year-old son and soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, Parrott said he gets a different perspective from his son and is able to stay connected to young people through him. He added it is important for men in the community to see the actions of their elders and peers.
“It’s easy to talk. I’m more focused on the action,” Parrott said. “I can talk all day long, but I think it’s important to take action and show what you’re doing as far as helping others, helping the community.
“It’s important for us to take on the responsibility and be motivational and encouraging,” he added. “I feel it’s important to do the leg work instead of just talking.”
At 3 p.m. Sunday will also be a youth basketball tournament for those in 8-12 grades with medals and T-shirts awarded to the winning team. Ms. Ciarra’s Sparkling Diamonds from Jacksonville, Tennessee, will perform before and at halftime of the tournament.
There will also be Father’s Day acknowledgements from children that will be read throughout the day and door prizes will be drawn for those in attendance.
The event will also feature free burgers, hot dogs and drinks from 4 to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.