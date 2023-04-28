Arlene Berkey’s earliest memories involve quilts.
“My earliest memory is sitting under a big quilt frame at my grandmother’s church, while she and her lady friends quilted,” said Berkey, 81.
Arlene Berkey’s earliest memories involve quilts.
“My earliest memory is sitting under a big quilt frame at my grandmother’s church, while she and her lady friends quilted,” said Berkey, 81.
“They were making quilts to send over to Europe after World War II as relief.” She would have been three or four at the time.
Berkey, of Thompson Station, Tenn., and her daughter, Michelle Hill, both took up quilting themselves about five years ago, and have been to several American Quilter’s Society Quilt Week events in Paducah.
Thursday marked the second full days of the event.
“I had bought quilt books for years, since I was maybe in my 20s,” said Hill.
After years of her art revolving around photography and writing, Hill said she realized “I just physically have to make something.”
Shortly before beginning her quilting journey, Hill said she had been creating collages, and found literal and metaphorical similarities between the two crafts.
“I love the idea that you can take small individual pieces that may not be pretty … but when you weave it into this whole work it becomes a beautiful piece,” she said.
“It’s very metaphorical to the experience of our lives.”
For instructor Kevin Womack, of Lynchburg, Va., quilting has been a passion since his mother died and he became close with his grandmother.
“She had a quilt top that my great grandmother had pieced but never put the quilt together. So I decided to help her and we did that, and I just kind of got hooked.”
Womack, who has been teaching for 20 years, this year’s QuiltWeek is his second time teaching at a national event, his first being Road to California in January.
I love teaching in general … especially meeting people, the stories back and forth. That keeps me doing it,” said Womack.
Though he said he hadn’t yet had time to explore Paducah Thursday, he planned to see the city and the National Quilt Museum on Saturday before heading home.
“I’ve been hearing from them how much the whole town gets involved.”
Under the inflatable dome annex, Carmon Loveland, of Carmon’s Machine Quilting in Sedalia, Missouri, said this is her second event selling at QuiltWeek in Paducah.
“I’ve gone to Branson, Houston, Grand Rapids, Kansas City,” she said, calling Paducah “the Mecca.”
“You have two buildings that are crammed full. Everyone knows if you want to go see some stuff, you go to Paducah.”
Loveland, who sells patterns, kits and, sometimes, individual quilts, said she appreciates the “homey” feel of Paducah.
“It’s always a lot of fun, ‘cause everybody’s happy. Everybody’s excited to be here.”
Quilt Week events conclude Saturday.
