Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky’s western Kentucky region.

Emmons brings a wealth of expertise and more than 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management and marketing and communications, including work in multiple institutions of higher education and the corporate sector.

