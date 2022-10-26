Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky’s western Kentucky region.
Emmons brings a wealth of expertise and more than 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management and marketing and communications, including work in multiple institutions of higher education and the corporate sector.
She most recently served as vice president of institutional advancement at West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) and executive director of WKCTC’s foundation, Paducah Junior College, since 2017. Emmons began her new duties with UK on Oct. 17.
Emmons holds a master’s degree in organizational communication from Murray State University and a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Morehead State University.
Emmons is an active member of the Paducah community where she has lived for more than 25 years. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Paducah, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, the Paducah Chapter of the NAACP and is a graduate of Leadership Paducah. She received the Murray State University’s Non-Profit Leadership Studies Giving Back Engagement Award and has been named a Woman of Achievement by Paducah-River City Business and Professional Women. Emmons is currently participating in Leadership Kentucky.
