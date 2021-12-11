Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are assisting with storm damage response in several western Kentucky counties.
Graves and Marshall counties are requiring the most assistance, officials said.
"Due to the widespread damage and severity of damage overnight travel is not advised along I-69 and parallel routes in Marshall County or Graves County," according to KYTC.
Traffic is currently being re-routed on Interstate 69 between Benton and Mayfield.
Other closures in the area include:
• A major power line is down near the Mayfield Airport and the Graves-Marshall County Line between the KY 131 Mayfield Exit and the U.S. 641-Spur Exit 41 Interchange at Benton.
o The closure is along I-69 between Benton and Mayfield around the 34 to 37 mile marker.
• According to the Lyons County Judge Executive, KY 93 South is currently closed between Barrett Road and Eddy Creek Marina due to a downed power line
• Fulton County reports heavy damage to houses and farm buildings in the Cayce community along KY 94, KY 239, and KY 166. The crew has cleared trees to reopen KY 94 between U.S. 51 and Hickman.
• In Caldwell County, U.S. 62 remains blocked between Princeton and Dawson Springs
• KY 293 is blocked south of Princeton
