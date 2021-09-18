PRINCETON — The termination of pandemic unemployment insurance benefit programs took effect nationwide on Sept. 6. In response, more than 70 Kentucky organizations urged legislatures “to protect the health of Kentuckians, our workforce and our children’s education.”
Four unemployment programs expired as a result: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.
“With a surging economy and job opportunities available throughout the commonwealth, there isn’t a valid reason why any Kentuckian who wants a job shouldn’t be able to find one,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release
Sixteen state lawmakers saw the Special Legislative Session last week as an opportunity for the General Assembly to rectify potential hazards as a result of House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1, Senate Bill 2, and House Joint Resolution 77.
“These new laws could potentially eliminate flexibilities to increase our healthcare capacity and other measures to protect and educate students, to support workers and to protect our long-term care and incarcerated residents,” according to a letter pennedby a coalition of more than 70 Kentucky organizations.
Beshear said his decision to not prematurely abort pandemic unemployment benefits “helped Kentuckians who lack access to child care at a time when students can’t be in school during summer months.” He added unemployment benefits generate $34 million in grocery, retail, and restaurant sales.
The unemployment rate in Caldwell County in July was 4.5% — 249 people unemployed. The seasonally adjusted preliminary August 2021 unemployment rate for Kentucky was 4.3%.
On Monday and Wednesday, Wise Staffing hosted a job fair at the Princeton Tourist Center to promote open positions in Caldwell County and surrounding communities.
Jessica Wiggins, staffing manager, said companies are resorting to staffing services to help replenish the workforce.
Wiggins said applicants have largely refused to commit to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has encountered several “job hoppers” and others who fail to show up for orientation or the first day of work.
Employers have reported to her that attendance has increasingly become an issue, and point systems have been modified for tardiness and no-shows.
Longevity and reliability are at an all-time low, Wiggins said.
She said unilaterally the labor force is not meeting employer demands. Despite wage increases and bonuses, applicants are not returning to the workforce under pandemic conditions and restoring employment levels.
In speaking about downtown business slumps, Scott Evans of The Java Table said, “I don’t think there is a business down here without a ‘hiring’ sign out front.”
“Many businesses are struggling to find workers, so hopefully this will help fill the hundreds of jobs that are available in our area,” Caldwell County Judge-Executive Larry Curling said.
Although pandemic unemployment benefits have ended in Kentucky, the Child Tax Credit sustains emergency relief for many families.
“The increased and advanced CTC payments were projected to reach 93% of Kentucky children and could not come at a more crucial time. National job growth has slowed due to the rise in cases brought on by the rapid spread of the delta variant,” Valerie Frost, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said.
