Emergency management provides debris cleanup guidelines

The Kentucky Emergency Operations Center has provided information about debris removal from storm damage. Kentucky Emergency Management, FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working with county and local partners to remove debris in affected areas.
To help assist workers with the cleanup process, KYEM suggests sorting debris into five categories: vegetative debris (such as tree branches, logs, leaves and plants), hazardous waste (such as oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies and compress gas), electronics (such as televisions, computers, phones and DVDs), construction debris (such as building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, and plumbing), and large appliances (such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers).
Debris should be placed in the right of way within 15 feet of the curb or edge of the street. People should not place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, trees, poles, fire hydrants or other structures. KYEM asks people not to place debris in the roadway. If an insurance company is coordinating debris removal from personal property, follow the company’s instructions.
Those with homeowner’s insurance should file a claim with their insurance first before applying with FEMA for relief. Affected residents can apply for FEMA relief online at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, at a FEMA mobile registration center or by calling 800-621-3362.
More resources are available at kyem.ky.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4630.
