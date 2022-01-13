Emergency contractor registration programs are being launched in two counties affected by the Dec. 10-11 western Kentucky tornado outbreak, and the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in 16 affected counties has been extended through Jan. 28.
In December, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron worked with local officials to launch a pilot contractor registration program in Mayfield and Graves County, and the program is now expanding to Princeton and Caldwell County and to Dawson Springs and Hopkins County, he announced on Wednesday.
The program requires contractors to register prior to doing business. Registered contractors will be issued placards, which must be displayed on their job sites and in the contractor’s vehicle. The hope is to prevent “fly-by-night” contractors that often enter areas affected by natural disasters in an attempt to take advantage of consumers.
“We’re committed to supporting our fellow Kentuckians and implementing this contractor registration program is one step in the rebuilding process,” Cameron said. “We will continue to work with local officials to deter bad actors from carrying out scams and ensure that legitimate contractors are able to work in the area.”
The program will also provide scam and fraud prevention information to Kentuckians affected by the tornadoes and storms. Brochures with scam prevention tips developed by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Home Builders Association of Kentucky will be available, and local residents are encouraged to pick up a copy of the brochure.
Meanwhile, the Labor Cabinet has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor to extend the deadline for individuals impacted by the storms to apply for DUA benefits.
Individuals in the following 16 Kentucky counties who wish to apply for DUA benefits must submit an application to OUI no later than Jan. 28: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren.
Individuals are eligible to apply for DUA if they became unemployed as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes. Those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in any of those counties as a result of the storms are also eligible to apply for DUA.
Claimants who are unemployed as a result of the severe weather who work or live in the 16 counties included in the FEMA major disaster declaration will not be required to search for work or wait for benefits for their first eligible week. That only includes claims that began on or after Dec. 10 and only in those counties.
In order to qualify for DUA benefits, claimants in those eligible counties must show their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and they are not otherwise eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits under state or federal law.
Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for UI benefits may qualify for DUA.
