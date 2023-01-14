PADNWS-01-14-23 EMERALD - PHOTO

Emerald Therapy Center employees cut the ribbon marking the opening of their newest location at 1640 McCracken Boulevard.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

Emerald Therapy Center has opened a new hub in Paducah for its therapy services.

In addition to their standard services, the new location will act as a centralized location for their operations.

