Emerald Therapy Center has opened a new hub in Paducah for its therapy services.
In addition to their standard services, the new location will act as a centralized location for their operations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Emerald Therapy Center has opened a new hub in Paducah for its therapy services.
In addition to their standard services, the new location will act as a centralized location for their operations.
“We started in 2012, and in 2014 we moved to a very small location,” Shelly Baer, a psychotherapist and owner of Emerald therapy, said.
“We are privately- and family-owned and we don’t receive any other type of funding so we partner with lots of companies, organizations, and our goal is so that anyone in our community has accessible mental health services.”
This location will mark their sixth location since starting, with this being the fourth in Paducah, with one in Murray and another in Mayfield.
“This location allows us to be able to expand the services that we already had, and create even a better quality for our clients that we serve,” said Samantha Jones, chief clinical officer.
“Our current number of patients has increased. Last year, we did over 55,000 clinical and non-clinical services, so to be able to provide that many services, you have to be able to add space and to be able to give quality programs. You got to be able to have the new most current modern equipment, technology, space staff, so it all just plays into one big plan.”
“The challenge is always meeting the needs,” Baer said. “Everybody has mental health, so our challenge is always having enough staff, answering those calls, getting people in quickly, and it’s hard to do. We’re always looking at ways to better our services and to grow and I think we really want to reach out on a state level.”
The location will also be the headquarters for the Emerald Foundation, the 501 c3 that is aligned with the therapy center.
“Our whole mission is to provide mental health and wellness services for children, teens and young adults that have any type of mental illness or mental needing,” Jennie Morehead, non-profit director said.
“We raise money as all foundations do. But we do that a little different. We want to be able to provide back for those donations and companies can contract with us to provide mental health and wellness programs for employees. This makes it so we can cover our expenses for being able to sponsor events around the community, and also to provide those services back to the children as well.”
The center is prepare and excited to use their new facilities.
“We never get tired of seeing someone come back healthy and not only having their life back but doing better than before,” Baer said. “It’s a humbling experience.”
For more information on Emerald Therapy center, go to emeraldtherapycenter.com. For more information on the Emerald Foundation, visit theemeraldfoundation.org.
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.