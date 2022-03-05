Tiny Asian invaders are coming to kill your ash trees and change the mix of our forests and woodlots.
Shiny green bugs, emerald ash borers, are exotic beetles that have been working their way across much of the United States and Canada since about the turn of the present century. Natives to China and other areas of Asia, emerald ash borers were first identified in the U.S. in 2002 in Michigan.
Nowadays, 20 years later, they are known to exist in some 30 states including Kentucky. They were first found in central Kentucky in 2009 and have been spreading westward since. The beetles have been detected in Crittenden County and chances are good they are elsewhere throughout far western Kentucky already.
The emerald ash borers — let’s call them EABs for convenience — as adults are skinny, emerald-green beetles. They are about .5 inch long and only about .2 inch across.
As adults, they are relatively attractive as bugs go, but it isn’t the adults that cause us the grief. The foremost job of adults is to mate and for the females to lay eggs in fissures of ash tree bark. Those eggs hatch and the resulting larvae bore into the trees, and therein lie the problems.
The wormy grubs hatched from EAB eggs move just inside the bark of all ash tree species. There they burrow around, feeding on the inner bark. In this region, that would be mostly in green and white ash species.
Eating their way around in curly-que patterns along the inner bark, EAB larvae leave their unwilling host trees irreversibly damaged in just a single season of a significant infestation. Three to five years later, a host tree can be dead.
Adult EABs feed on leaves of the ash trees. However, larvae damaging the trees from the inside out proves far more debilitating than adult beetles munching on foliage.
U.S. Department of Agricultural forestry managers say the cumulative damage of EABs in America thus far totals tens of millions of ash trees killed.
Kentucky forests have a significant component of green ash and white ash in the existing mix of species. Kentucky’s Division of Forestry estimates that statewide there are about 130.9 million white ash stems, trees of all sizes, and about 92.5 million stems of green ash.
With this much ash representation in Kentucky’s forests, woodlots and suburban/urban tree cover, the Asian beetles could inflict a major change on the native timber mix across the state.
There is nothing that can be done on a landscape scale when an EAB influx occurs in an area. The beetles aren’t highly visible and the first indications that something sketchy is going may be when ash trees begin faltering as a result of hidden damage.
Agriculture and forestry authorities give Kentuckians credit for slowing the western spread of EABs through the primary tactic that thwarts expansion of the bugs’ range: not moving firewood.
Because trees and harvested ash wood can be infested with the beetle larvae without anyone recognizing it, the movement of ash timber or wood can unwittingly spread the insects to areas where they don’t already exist. One of the most common EAB-spreading foibles is taking firewood from one location and hauling it to another.
Most agencies managing parks, natural areas or recreation spots where camping is allowed have been warning of this potential spreader. The rule is, if you need wood for campfires or whatever, find a source nearby where it will be used.
Agricultural sources advise homeowners that individual ash trees can be treated to spare them from EAB damages, but it could be costly treatment. If an ash shows signs of infestation, it still may be saved if the damage is not far advanced.
On the other hand, some sources suggest if EAB infestation is inevitable in time — as it seems to be across Kentucky — that those with ash trees on their lawns should weigh the option of removing those trees soon and starting replacement trees that are ideal for the location and not likewise vulnerable.
Forestry managers say owners of timber with significant ash component should consider logging their ash trees now before EABs show up. Trees found with the boring beetles’ damage reportedly lose their value as harvested timber.
Signs of EAB larvae at work can be ash trees with yellowing, then wilting foliage. As damage increases, trees typically lose leaves in the upper third. Where EAB infest an ash, the bark may show a heavy amount of woodpecker holes where the bug-eating birds are pecking to get at the hidden larvae.
Where EAB larvae mature and emerge as adult beetles in the spring, ash tree bark shows small D-shaped holes.
With all efforts focused on slowing the EAB spread, it becomes obvious that there is little expectation of stopping it. That means future prospects for our green and white ash trees are grim.
Much like the status of American elm since the advent of Dutch elm disease, in time it probably will come down to few and scattered trees. Trees will continue to sprout and grow, but relatively few will mature before the beetle larvae doom them.
This gives us another example of exotic imports, intentional or not, habitually running risk of environmental chaos.
