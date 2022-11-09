On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters turned out to cast their ballot for the local, state, and national races in the Graves County General Election of 2022.
Kathy O’ Nan was reelected for a second term of Mayor of Mayfield on. O’ Nan beat her opponent, current Mayfield Councilman Johnny Lee Jackson, with a vote of 1342 to 742.
O’Nan said, “I’m so honored to have to see this process of rebuilding, I’m so thankful to have four more years to be able to work in this task that is before us. It’s such a pivotal time in our town’s history, it’s such an honor.”
At the state level, State Representative Richard Heath sought re-election to the Second District seat and won against write-in candidate Kimberly Holloway.
“I’m so grateful for the turnout. It's really good that the constituents and the voters in District 2 were willing to come out and show that kind of support for me,” Heath said. “So now we can refocus and just get back to work.”
Holloway sees another run for the state office in her future. “I have encouragement for the primary in 2024, so I’ll be trying again. It’s been a really rough year, with being disqualified from the primary, but I did what I set out to do. Which was to finish the race. And I don’t think that’s a thing to be disappointed about,” she said.
Kelli Krill Elliot won the race for Graves County Jailer over incumbent George Workman by a narrow margin. Elliott received 5,303 votes to Workman’s 4,968 votes.
“I’m really excited to work, to rebuild our jail to make it the best it’s ever been. This is a very exciting time for Mayfield and for Graves County and I know that I’m blessed to be a part of a team that determines the future. Thank you for trusting me with this incredible opportunity,” said Elliott.
Other closely watched races included Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry who faced opposition from Democrat Michael Dick. Perry won with 7188 votes to Dick who had 3100 votes.
Dannie “Bubba” Winfrey defeated Buck Shelton and Danny J Foy for the First District County Commissioner. Winfrey won 7880 votes, with Shelton barely trailing behind with 2529 and Foy with 1479. Current Commissioner Richie Galloway did not seek re-election for another term.
Local citizens ran for the Graves County Board of Education. First District leading candidate is Marianne Fowler with 568 votes to Sandra Delk’s 399. Fifth District Leading candidate is Jennifer Thomas, who won 805 votes, to Phillis Terry with 372 votes and Glenn Hayden with 285 votes.
Michelle Arnett won the seat for the member of the Mayfield Independent School Board with 1195 votes to Lorane Smith’s 1155 votes.
The Mayfield City Council members are Lauren Carr, John Poole, Barry McDonald, Nathanael Cox, Jana Bennett Adams, Justin Carrico, Brad Rodgers, Chuck Whitnell, and Johnny “The Real” Jackson. Many of the councilpersons are incumbents or former councilmen. Councilman Darrick Herndon did not win reelection, nor was Crystal Fox elected as a new councilman.
In the Senate, Senator Rand Paul won the seat for senator statewide, and faced opposition from Charles Booker. In Graves County, Paul received 9514 votes to Booker’s 2575 votes.
The first Congressional District race saw Representative James Comer as the victor for Graves County and statewide against Jimmy Ausbrooks, 9887 votes to 2105 votes.
Scott R. Robbins ran for District Judge in the 52nd Judicial District and succeeded. Robbins won 7547 votes to George Powers’ 1433 votes.
Two constitutional amendments were voted on, one pertaining to specific legislation structures and the other about right to life. The Constitutional Amendment 1 had 5990 votes for yes and 4190 votes for no. The Constitutional Amendment 2 had 7971 votes for yes and 3609 votes for no.
All county positions were up for election, with several running unopposed. Complete precinct by precinct results will be in Saturday’s Mayfield Messenger.
