GOLCONDA — Ellen Taylor Hise, 73, of Golconda, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home north of Golconda.
She was born October 12, 1947, in Carbondale, Illinois, to the late Curt and Alice Taylor, formerly of White County, Illinois. Ellen was the middle child with an older sister, Martha Bormann, of Metropolis, and a younger brother, Tom, of rural Golconda. She attended elementary and high school in Golconda and graduated from Pope County High School with the Class of 1965.
In 1967, she received an associate’s degree from Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Illinois. She transferred to SIU in Carbondale later and completed her BS in elementary education. After graduating, she married her high school sweetheart, Gary Hise, from Robbs, Illinois.
Ellen and Gary had two daughters, Allison Green of Jasper, Indiana, and Hillary Gee of Carmi, Illinois. Through the years she was blessed with five grandchildren, Carlie, Allie, and Oakley Gee of Carmi, Illinois, and Paige and Kate Green of Jasper, Indiana. She loved being called “Grandma.”
She devoted 30 years of her life teaching junior high at Pope County Elementary. Her students loved her as a teacher and wrote so many favorable comments when they found out about her illness. “Mrs. Hise was always smiling or laughing and brightened any school room she was in.”
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary; her two daughters Allison (Keith) Green and Hillary (Andy) Gee; nephews Tyson Bormann of Metropolis, Dr. Clint Taylor of Carmi, Jess Taylor of Paducah; one niece, Abbey Kaylor of Metropolis; her sister Martha, and brother Tom (Janet). She is also survived by hundreds of students whose lives she touched. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Boyd Bormann of Metropolis.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at the IOOF Cemetery in Golconda.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: First United Methodist Church of Golconda, PO Box 117 Golconda, IL 62938. Condolences/memorials can be sent c/o Aly Funeral Home PO Box 690 Golconda, IL 62938.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.