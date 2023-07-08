ELIZABETHTOWN — Fulfilling her dream of writing of children’s books, Elizabethtown resident retired Army Master Sgt. Tiffany Spencer is excited to announce the release of “Lorin Lily Full of Surprises.”
The book is the first in the Lorin Lily Books series with the next book scheduled to be released this fall.
“Lorin Lily Books are a collection of heartwarming stories with beautiful illustrations,” Spencer said. “My aim is to inspire readers and their families to read more of my books and fall in love with the delightful characters and their adventures.”
Lorin Lily is an African American character who’s beautiful, loving and full of adventure.
“It’s important to provide girls and boys of color with positive role models and something positive reading experiences,” Spencer said. “Lorin Lily books showcase happy times, loving families and friends, being kind to others, and learning.”
The inspiration for the Lorin Lily character came from Spencer’s niece, Lorin, when she was a toddler. Her niece now is in college, and Spencer said she is thrilled to bring her character to life.
“Over the years, my family would ask about Lorin Lily, wondering if I was ever going to write the book,” Spencer said. “I always replied, ‘I haven’t forgotten about her,’ and now, my entire family is excited to see and read about her.”
Spencer never considered herself a creative writer until her deployment to Iraq.
“As a soldier, most of my writing was strictly for educational purposes,” Spencer said. “However, during my time overseas, I turned to poetry as a way to express my emotions and experiences.
“After returning home, I realized that writing had become a passion of mine, and I always knew that I wanted to write a children’s book,” Spencer added. “I wanted to create stories that would capture children’s imaginations and stay with them for years to come.”
Believing children’s literature can serve as a source of inspiration, Spencer’s goal is to write books that will be passed from one generation to the next.
“Although I am still in the early stages of my journey, I am excited to see where it will lead me,” Spencer said. “Writing for children is a dream come true, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my stories with the world.”
Many of Spencer’s stories came from time spent with her sister and their children when they were stationed together as soldiers.
“My sister and I were both career Army soldiers, and we were stationed together several times,” Spencer said. “As a result, I frequently had a house full of children: mine, my sister’s and their friends. We would spend hours together, laughing, playing games and telling stories to one another. I loved watching their little faces as they listened intently. Although my stories were short and simple, the children always enjoyed them.”
Spencer related those times to her book series.
“Similarly, Lorin Lily stories are short, wholesome and entertaining,” Spencer said. “They encapsulate the same qualities as the stories I told long ago. More importantly, Lorin Lily will warm the hearts of little girls and boys, making them feel special.”
Spencer finds great satisfaction in seeing the joy on children’s faces as they engage with Lorin Lily.
“There’s something truly special about seeing their excitement and enthusiasm for the characters,” Spencer said. “For me, in particular, it’s been incredibly gratifying to observe the reaction to my book and the character, Lorin Lily. Watching children connect with her and become invested in her journey has been an indescribable experience. It’s a reminder of why I started writing in the first place — to inspire and captivate young minds.”
Spencer has commissioned a Lorin Lily Doll, which is available, along with hardcover copies of “Lorin Lily Full of Surprises” at LorinLilyBooks.com. Paperback copies of the book are available on Amazon.com. It can also be found at the Barr Memorial Library at Fort Knox and the Hardin County Public Library in Elizabethtown.
