A Broadway adaptation of the classic holiday movie “Elf” comes to the Carson Center tonight.
“ELF the Musical” will have a single performance at 7:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at thecarsoncenter.org, or the box office until two hours before the show.
The story of Buddy the “elf” and his search for his biological father has been a classic holiday film ever since its release in 2003. Now the 2010 Broadway adaptation of the beloved film has come to Paducah for a “tech performance” before its nationwide Christmas tour.
“We’re here teching before our tour,” said Trinity Wheeler, executive producer of the performance.
“What that means is the show has rehearsed in the studio in New York, and then we put together the set physical production of the show, costumes, sound, everything is loaded into the theatre and we take the cast that has been in the studio and we’ll put that on stage.”
“It’s sort of a marriage of all the technical elements,” said Hannah Rosenthal, associate producer. “It’s an opportunity to just fine-tune those moments exactly.”
Paducah is uniquely situated for Broadway shows to tech, with a central location, crew and a large enough performance stage to support almost anything that is needed.
“It’s just a great theater,” Wheeler said. “You have a great crew, which is really important. What happens is we bring in our cast, crew and musicians. Then there is a lot of local crew that works on the show that lives here so you have a great crew, great space to work on things and it’s centrally located. It’s just great and we enjoy the city.”
