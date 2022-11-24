The Kentucky Department of Education has honored 11 Paducah Public Schools employees with the Stilwell Award for their dedication and support of education technology during the COVID pandemic.
The award was named after William E. Stilwell, Ph.D., a emeritus faculty member at the University of Kentucky’s College of Education. He helped to provide faculty support and managed the LISTSERV email software. He died in 2014.
Recipients of the 2020-2022 Stilwell Award in Paducah included: McKayla Everly of Paducah Middle School and Central Office, Kari Balkey of Paducah Tilghman High School, Monte Hensley of McNabb Elementary, Brittany Riley of Morgan Elementary, Ginger Molina of Clark Elementary, Arveta Turnley of Choices, Hannah Conyer of Head Start, Tim Meadows of Paducah Tilghman High School, Chris Moss of the central office, Will Black, of the central office, and Dale Weaver of the central office.
The Stilwell Award is presented to the unsung heroes that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in education technology. They devote their efforts entirely to our K-12 students, teachers, and administrators. Identified by their red suspenders, the annual Stilwell Award winners represent the best-of-the-best.
The award is across two years to recognize the unique challenges that were faced in the pandemic.
“During those 24 months, Kentucky K-12 education technology staff not only survived but thrived in providing quality EdTech enabled products and services to Kentucky K-12 students, teachers and staff, across this entire state, amongst all the sudden demands, uncertainty and intensity going on during that timeframe,” said David Couch, associate commissioner in KDE’s Office of Education Technology.
