PADNWS-11-24-22 STILWELL - PHOTO

Eleven Paducah Public Schools staff members were awarded the Stilwell Award for their support and dedication to education technology throughout the COVID pandemic. Pictured, from left to right: Ginger Molina, Kari Balkey, Dale Weaver, Will Black, Chris Moss, Monte Hensley, Brittany Riley, Hannah Conyer and Makayla Everly. Arveta Turnley and Tim Meadows are not pictured. Not pictured: Arveta Turnley, Tim Meadows.

 Submitted photo

The Kentucky Department of Education has honored 11 Paducah Public Schools employees with the Stilwell Award for their dedication and support of education technology during the COVID pandemic.

The award was named after William E. Stilwell, Ph.D., a emeritus faculty member at the University of Kentucky’s College of Education. He helped to provide faculty support and managed the LISTSERV email software. He died in 2014.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In