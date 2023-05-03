Eleven McCracken County High School students have been selected as participants in the 2023 Governor's School for the Arts.
They are: Audrey Barrett (vocal music), Emma Bell (vocal music), Sydney Bell (vocal music), Carson Bradford (drama), Vada Edwards-Bachuss (drama), Logan Henson (instrumental music), Owen Hibbs (drama), Jill Nichols (instrumental music), Evie Robertson (drama), Bennett Routen (vocal music), and Dawson Shelton (vocal music) have been selected as participants in the 2023 Governor's School for the Arts (GSA).
The MCHS student designated as an alternate for Governor's Schools for the Arts is Connor Roberts (vocal music).
Every summer for over three decades, GSA and their faculty of professional artists/educators have guided over two hundred of Kentucky’s finest young artists through three weeks of incredibly intense (and incredibly fun) arts instruction.
GSA auditions promising high school sophomores and juniors in nine different arts disciplines: architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, instrumental music, musical theatre, new media: still photography and film, visual art, and vocal music.
For three weeks residing on a college campus, the students discover the power of their art and their place as an artist. This year the program will be held at the University of Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.