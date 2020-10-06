An update on the general election is the topic of a Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce webinar Wednesday afternoon. The 2 p.m. webinar, part of the chamber’s public policy series, will feature Secretary of State Michael Adams and McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs.
Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The webinar will be carried live via the chamber’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
A native of Paducah, Adams is Kentucky’s 77th secretary of state. Adams is a graduate of the University of Louisville and Harvard Law School. In 2007, he began full-time private practice in election law, first as general counsel to the Republican Governors Association, and later opening a national practice in the field.
Griggs was elected to her first term as McCracken County Clerk in the fall of 2014 and reelected to her second term in 2018. Griggs has been an employee of the county clerk’s office for more than 30 years.
