Many positions are up for grabs in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election, with federal, state and local elections all on the ballot, as well as constitutional amendments up for a vote.
Kentucky residents have multiple options for how to vote. They may use a mail-in ballot if they registered to receive one or can vote on Election Day. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or dropped in the drop box at the County Clerk’s Office before 6 p.m.
“Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 8. from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey said. “We will still let you vote after then though, if you are already in line, but not to join the line after that. We’re expecting a heavier turnout than normal, although, because of the constitutional amendments.”
Paducah residents can also vote in-person unexcused absentee from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the County Clerk’s Office on Saturday, Nov. 5.
“Thursday was our first day of early voting,” Huskey said. “It’s proven to be very busy. We’ve already had about 1,500 people by (Friday afternoon), which is huge for early voting. We ask that they make sure to bring their identification and to have it ready.”
The McCracken County Courthouse will also be having a reduced number of services on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to assist with its use as a polling location.
“Our automobile department will be shut down to assist with the voting process,” Huskey said.
In addition to federal, state and local positions up for election, two amendments to the Kentucky Constitution are up for a vote, both with staunch support and opposition. Due to this, a member of the county government has asked the sheriff’s office to increase patrols near polling locations on Election Day.
Voters are asked to read the amendment proposals before getting to the voting booth and to understand that polling workers are not allowed to answer any questions on the amendments.
Paducah is split into 54 precincts each with a voting location for residents to vote. These precincts were consolidated into 18 locations, starting in this year’s primary election. Residents who cannot find their polling location can also vote at the McCracken County Courthouse.
Paducah residents can find where they need to vote at govoteky.com.
