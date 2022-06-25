On Friday, the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, leaving the legality of abortion up to each state.
In 2019, the Kentucky Legislature passed House Bill 148, stating that if Roe v. Wade were overturned or a Constitutional amendment were passed prohibiting abortion, then women would not be able to legally obtain a drug or substance or have a procedure that would cause or abet the termination of an unborn child, making it a Class D felony.
There are exceptions for cases where the mother’s life is threatened by the pregnancy, but no exceptions made for cases of rape or incest.
Legislators at the state and federal level commented Friday about the decision, as did Gov. Andy Beshear, a former attorney general for the state of Kentucky.
“Today’s decision triggers an extremist Kentucky law that creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest,” Beshear said in a post on Twitter. “As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape or incest is wrong.”
State Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, represents Kentucky’s District 1, which includes Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties and part of McCracken County.
“Like the majority of Kentuckians, I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs and appreciate their courage in overturning a flawed ruling,” he told The Sun. “I’m also proud to be part of the most pro-life Legislature in our state’s history and supported the passage of a 2019 bill that prepared us for this day.
“This measure, HB 148, calls for an end to medically unnecessary abortion in Kentucky if Roe v. Wade is overturned.”
State Rep. Chris Freeland, R-Benton, represents Kentucky’s District 6, which includes Lyon and Marshall counties and part of McCracken County.
“Today is a historic day for our great nation and commonwealth,” he told The Sun. “It marks the generation of a post-Roe world where countless lives will be saved from abortion. We have been waiting for 50 years for this to happen, and today is the day we have been asking for.
“I am proud to be a part of a Legislature that continually stands for life by passing strong legislation which protects both the mother and the child. This is only the beginning.”
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the landmark ruling “courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society. For 50 years, states have been unable to enact even modest protections for unborn children. More than 90% of Europe restricts abortion on demand after 15 weeks, but every state in America has been forced to allow it more than a month past that, after a baby can feel pain, yawn, stretch and suck his or her thumb.
“Judicial activists declared that every state had to handle abortion like China and North Korea and no state could handle it like France or Germany. Not anymore. Now the American people get their voice back,” said McConnell.
“We now know with certainty that three justices lied under oath to get to the Supreme Court, and that’s not the worst part,” said 3rd District U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville.
“Adding insult to perjury, they have used their ill-gotten power to strip away women’s constitutional right to bodily autonomy and rob them of personal choice.”
