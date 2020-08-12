Winners of the weekend’s Little Miss and Mister Eighth of August pageants have been announced.
The weekend’s events served as an Emancipation Celebration and paid tribute to African-American heritage.
A pair of 18-month-old twins — Zaya Miyelle Donelson and her twin brother Zamari Maurice Donelson — swept the main contests.
Zaya enjoys playing outdoors and dancing in her spare time, while Zamari loves watching “Wheel of Fortune” and listening to music.
Drayson Karter Bowles, the son of ShaRika Topp and Peter Bowles, took home the title of “Cutest Baby.”
The virtual fundraiser was one of the many creative ways the W.C. Young Community Center board raised money this year due to COVID-19. The event raised more than $4,500 to assist with operations of the center.
All votes were based on the amount of funds raised for the W.C. Young Community Center.
