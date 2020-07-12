July 24: Little Mr. & Miss 8th of August Baby Pageant entries close
July 27: Virtual silent auction begins
Aug. 5: Opening ceremony at W.C. Young Community Center, 6 p.m.
Aug. 6: Outdoor movie night on W.C. Young Community Center Lawn, 7-19 p.m., and Little Mr. & Miss 8th of August Baby Pageant voting closes
Aug. 7: Fish Fry in W.C. Young Community Center parking lot, 5 p.m., and Virtual Zoom-A-Thon Auction, 7-11 p.m.
Aug. 8: Emancipation Celebration Breakfast, carryout and drive-thru only, 7-11 a.m.; Car & Motorcycle Show/Parade at Stuart Nelson Park, 3-6 p.m.; themed t-shirt and souvenir journal sale in Robert Coleman Park, 6-8 p.m.; and Oscar Cross Boys and Girls’ Club Keystone Club Block Party in organization’s parking lot, 6 p.m.
Aug. 9: Little Mr. & Miss 8th of August Baby Pageant winners announced virtually at 3:45 p.m.; virtual salute to gospel music and memorial service at 4 p.m.; and virtual silent auction winners announced, 5 p.m.
