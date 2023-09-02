Project United

South Marshall Middle School eighth graders Landon and Kori play with kittens at the Marshall County Humane Society.

 Taylor Bryan | The Paducah Sun

A big event with neighbors helping neighbors just got even bigger. The United Way of Western Kentucky held its 13th annual Project United on Friday, with volunteers helping in even more communities this year.

This was the first time the local United Way has expanded Project United outside of McCracken County, sending volunteers out to six more west Kentucky counties: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Marshall.

