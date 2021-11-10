Eight candidates register with clerk for primaries

The McCracken County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday provided an updated list of candidates who have filed paperwork at the clerk’s office.
Only candidates who have registered with the clerk’s office can have their name appear on the primary ballot. While other candidates have filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, candidates who have not filed yet with the clerk cannot have their name appear on the ballot as a candidate. The last date candidates can file with the clerk before the May 17 primaries is on Jan. 7.
The following candidates have filed candidacy paperwork with the McCracken County Clerk, and will appear on the May 17 primary ballot:
- Bill Bartleman, County Commissioner, District 1 (incumbent)
- Cade Foster, County Attorney
- Jamie Huskey, County Clerk
- David Knight, County Jailer (incumbent)
- Amanda Melton, County Coroner (incumbent)
- Matt Moore, County Judge-Executive
- Ryan Norman, County Sheriff
- Jeff Parker, County Commissioner, District 2 (incumbent)
- Dujuan Thomas, Paducah City Commissioner
