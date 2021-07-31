MADISONVILLE — Driving down West Broadway Street, it is easy to pass by Teague Cemetery without knowing it is even there. But at the 1000 block of West Broadway now sits a covered path that is about a 200-foot walk through two vacant lots to the upper part of the cemetery.
Once you are at the cemetery, however, it is now overgrown and difficult to make out how many different headstones are actually in each spot of the two-acre plot of land.
For Ron Elliott, cleaning up this cemetery has become a quest.
“It was established during segregated burials,” he said. “Everybody up there is Black.”
“They are coal miners, slaves that are buried up there, farmers, business people, doctors, lawyers, dentists, educators, politicians I’m sure and veterans,” said Elliott.
He said the veterans especially deserve “a lot more than what they have here to remind people that they were here fighting for this country.”
“It broke my heart,” he said, talking about seeing the state of the cemetery the last time he visited the property. “They have over 250 headstones on a two-acre lot and there are so many people up there, so much history up there that even today is undiscovered.”
Elliott said veterans from World War I, World War II and the Spanish American War are buried at Teague. He said he felt certain slaves who are buried in the cemetery fought in the Civil War.
His father grew up in Madisonville next to Atkinson College on West Broadway. His neighbor was Archie McDonald, who served in the Spanish American War.
McDonald became a family friend of Elliott’s family, and his father ended up in possession of McDonald’s battle rifle from the war and it was eventually willed to him. This began Elliott’s involvement with Teague Cemetery as he would go up to visit McDonald’s grave.
Elliott said other efforts had been made to clean the cemetery but nothing was ever maintained.
“It didn’t make sense to me for that to keep happening,” he said. “So, I got involved with trying to find who actually owned the cemetery.”
Elliott found the owner had died in December 2000 and the cemetery had been passed down to her children through inheritance. After tracking down the children, he discovered they had left the area to go to Michigan.
“They are not coming back here and they want to donate the cemetery,” Elliott said, adding it has to be a nonprofit that the cemetery is donated to or it can be donated to the City of Madisonville.
Elliott said he and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton had conversations in the past about the city accepting the donation with the most recent discussion at a public forum hosted by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County on July 15.
Cotton said then he does not anticipate the city taking the donation.
“The challenge is the cemetery committee … has been part of this before and there have been other organizations that have been part of it to help clean it up,” Cotton said. “Then nothing ever happens, it is not maintained.”
Cotton suggested churches in the city would be a better avenue for maintaining the property, adding the city already maintains other cemeteries paying for the maintenance out of the general fund.
“When it is under city control, there are different expectations,” he said. “People expect it to look like a well manicured lawn all the time, and even in the city it is hard to do that because of manpower and the rate that the grass grows. To add an additional cemetery would be tough.”
Elliott said churches are a possibility but said if a church ever changes pastors, there comes a completely new agenda with the incoming church leader.
At the same time, as efforts are made by Elliott, there is another concern with the amount of crime and trespassing that goes on at the cemetery at night. Following the AAC forum, it was decided by Elliott and others to put up a chain gate and private property signs to deter people from driving up to the cemetery.
Christy Murphy has lived in a home near the cemetery since August of 1993, and said she has experienced disturbances on the property at night.
Murphy said she has called the police to the cemetery numerous times with some calls resulting in arrests.
She said she is hoping that some type of security measures can be implemented on the grounds not only because of safety concerns but because of the historical significance of the cemetery.
“Even if it is something as simple as a cleaning crew coming by once a month, and a gate similar to that at the City Park,” she said. “The individuals buried at Teague Cemetery deserve to have their final resting place treated with dignity. I doubt that their descendants would like to know that the ground above their ancestors’ burial plots are being used for what I can only assume are drug deals or other possibly inappropriate activities. This kind of behavior would not be tolerated at Odd Fellows Cemetery, or any other larger, more well-known cemetery in Hopkins County, and it should not be acceptable at Teague Cemetery.”
Local organizations have also weighed in on the clean up of the cemetery. AAC President Bill McReynolds said the coalition applauds the effort of Elliott.
“We look forward to supporting it in any way that we can,” he said. “He is very serious about the project, and he is very passionate as well.”
McReynolds agreed that upkeep is missing from the area, adding community buy-in and support can be accomplished but will be challenging.
Elliott said he also is talking to a local landscaper, TLC Lawncare and Landscaping, about a plan to restore the cemetery.
Elliott said he hopes with plans being made and concrete numbers being presented it will show how serious he and others involved in this project are about seeing this to completion.
“I’m 72-years-old and I’m just starting this,” he said, adding he really started amping up efforts in March and April of this year.
“Money is tight, and I can see that,” he said. “Especially with what we have been through in the past two years.”
