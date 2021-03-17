Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.