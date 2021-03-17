A number of programs aimed at growing the area’s digital economy and developing the workforce to accomplish that goal were highlighted Tuesday in a webinar sponsored by the McCracken County Public Library.
The hour-long Zoom event was coordinated by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and featured the partnership between Paducah’s Sprocket and Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based company which trains digital workers and entrepreneurs.
Sprocket, an economic development nonprofit housed at the Coke Plant, and Codefi announced their partnership last August.
They are working together on a number of initiatives to grow the digital economy and develop tech-based companies in Paducah and McCracken County.
“We all know that going forward, workforce development will be even more important,” said Sarah McGowan, interim library director.
“Over the past four years, Codefi’s investments in workforce training and development have resulted in creation of 50 startups, 180 jobs and a $40 million investment in the Cape Girardeau area.
“Sprocket will replicate some of Codefi’s programs such as the 1st $50K Tech Business Recruitment Program here in Paducah. Sprocket recently launched the West Kentucky Innovation Challenge, in partnership with Codefi, Kentucky Innovation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It will award up to $200,000 in Innovation Development service grants to five small businesses or individuals,” McGowan said.
James Stapleton, a co-founder of Codefi, said the company was formed “with the recognition that many rural communities, not just here in our region but across the central part of the U.S., have really been left out of the digital economy and with it, really driving economic development and growth around the country and across the world.”
“We’re working on a variety of strategic projects, some outside our own region, but these primary projects are really driving our work in connecting southern Missouri with west Kentucky,” he said.
“We have aspirations to create a region that goes across multiple states in the area that we connect resources and really leverage the development of these digital economies.”
One of those programs is the Youth Coding League, sponsored by the library. It is an after-school enrichment program offered to elementary and middle school students at Clark, Morgan, McNabb, Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland schools and Paducah Middle School.
“We were just thinking long-term about how we can get more people involved engaged in digital and work-related learning, and we decided we really needed to step back and think about our youth,” Stapleton said.
“Many of you who are involved in education and business education understand the ongoing desire to integrate more STEM-related concepts and to expose young people to more of those subjects and, at some point, perhaps an avocation.”
Codefi will also be launching an adult training program in about four weeks in Paducah. It was started in Cape Girardeau about five years ago because, “as we started to attract more companies, we didn’t have enough software developers,” Stapleton said. “We decided to develop a program that would really get individuals access and on a path to enter this occupation.”
The idea behind the 1st $50K program is to recruit a company that is in its early stages.
“It’s not that different at all from a lot of economic development programs that are, in part, designed to recruit or attract a company to relocate into your community,” he said.
“It’s our job, while these companies are in Paducah working with partners in the area, to do everything we can to help the businesses accelerate. We focus really on increasing revenue, really trying to connect companies to local partners and individuals who can help them grow.
“And, those companies go on to create more and more employees in the community. The more success we have in helping them grow, the more we can recruit other companies to grow along with them.”
