Aiden Edwards is in his fourth year of studying machine tool technology at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, and he is ready to begin a career in that field upon graduation.
The Calloway County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Edwards said he didn’t know what the machine tool field was when he took his first course as a freshman, but someone he knew took the course and said he enjoyed it, so he gave it a try.
“I’ve grown to love it,” he said. “I enjoy the precision. There is a lot of in-depth stuff to it. Most of it is the simplicity of getting it to an extremely precise measurement; there is no gray area. It’s pretty straightforward.”
Edwards has a cooperative job at Precision Tooling Products of Mayfield, where he has been for the last five months.
“I plan on continuing working at PTP (after graduation) and continue learning from them,” he said. “I’m currently working on my CNC (computer numerical control) certification through Vision 360. I also plan on going to (West Kentucky Community and Technical College) for machining.”
Edwards said he could earn an associate’s degree from WKCTC in computerized manufacturing. He currently has the National Institute for Metalworking Skills Inc. (NIMS) certification for manual machining.
Edwards said he is getting excellent training from someone who could bolster his potential career.
“I’m learning from someone who has done machining all his life, and he’s been around the world with it,” he said. “The tips, tricks and what he knows just here and there just fascinate me. It makes me want to learn even more about it.”
Taylor Caldwell is Edwards’ instructor in machine tool technology, and he said that Edwards is “a go-getter.”
“He loves to learn things,” Caldwell said. “We’ve had some different CNC machines that we are just now getting to tinker with. I put Aiden on one of those jobs. I said, ‘Let’s go figure out some parts of this machine together and maybe you can show me a thing or two.’
“He just went at it and figured it out and said, ‘Come check out what I figured out,’ and he showed me all kinds of stuff. He’s definitely a self-learner, and that’s really what’s helping him at his co-op.”
Caldwell said that students who study machine tool technology can get into a number of career fields.
“They can get into a slew of different fields,” he said. “A lot of machine tool goes along with mechanical engineering, so machinists can learn how to create their own blueprints. They can do CAD (computer-aided design), where they actually use a computer to draw up different parts and prints. They can do CNC machining, which is computerized manufacturing stuff, and they can get into manual machining.
“I just had a co-op site come in here (Monday) for another kid to do their background check, and they said that one of my girls who’s going in for mechanical engineering — they said if she were to go into the machining field with that background, that there is a slew of money she could be making with it.”
Edwards will compete in the state SkillsUSA competition in machining later this year. He is on the CCHS Clay Crushers trap shooting team and the Laker robotics team. In his spare time, he enjoys working on four-wheelers and bow fishing.
“I enjoy working on things, tinkering and figuring out how stuff works,” he said.
Edwards is the son of Chris and Jana Edwards of Murray.
This is the final story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week in The Paducah Sun for this school year. The students were chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools
Along with machine tool technology, the area technology center offers courses in automotive tech, carpentry, culinary arts, electrical construction, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
