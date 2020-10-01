The city of Paducah has announced that construction of the new Peck Education Trail at Noble Park will begin today.
In September, the Paducah City Commission approved a $242,690 contract with Youngblood Excavating & Contracting for the trail project, which extends the existing nature trail behind the Noble Park Amphitheatre next to Shelter 17, crosses a drainage area with a boardwalk, and stretches toward the park entrance off Cairo Road.
It’s funded by the estate of J. Lane Peck through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky. Peck died in December 2016 at age 95.
The trail addition is located in the wooded area next to the existing nature trail and the Cairo Road entrance to Noble Park. During a 90-day construction period, there will be intermittent closures of the Cairo Road entrance to Noble Park and the roadway and limited accessibility to the amphitheater and Shelter 17, according to the city.
The trail will be more than a half mile in length and will designate trees, fauna and nature areas to give the community information about local ecology and habitats. Parking areas also will be added off Noble Park Trace, or the road that enters the park from Cairo Road.
A Children’s Memorial Garden — located near the park’s tennis courts — honoring the children killed in the 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building will be relocated to the trail, along with 19 new dogwoods.
