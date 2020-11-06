Jason Glass, commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education, weighed in Thursday on what he sees as three issues facing Kentucky schools: COVID-19, anti-racism and equity and reduced funding.
“This is really an extraordinary period of time and the pressures on schools are incredibly great right now,” he said.
“They’re dealing with a triple threat of challenges. All of which — taken individually — would be a lot to manage, but the three of them taken together are tremendous. The first, of course, is how schools open and serve students under the threat of COVID.”
Glass served as speaker for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Salute to Education” held Thursday during its November Power in Partnership Breakfast. The event also had remarks from Baptist Health Paducah health care professionals and four students: Gabby Copeland from Paducah Tilghman High School, Ava Kelly from McCracken County High School, Megan Lorch from St. Mary High School and Ashley Thurston from Community Christian Academy.
Joining virtually from Frankfort, Glass said that Kentucky schools are operating with in-person instruction, with non-traditional or remote instruction and “all points in between.” It’s seen schools go back and fourth, in light of rising COVID-19 case numbers.
“(They) have to move into NTI experiences and then come back into in-person experiences,” Glass said. “Looking at the rising numbers of cases in the state and, as we move into the holidays, we’re likely to see even more of that.”
Glass pointed out that respiratory viruses increase as the weather turns colder and people move indoors more, so “we should expect” the same challenges to pop up with managing COVID-19.
“They’ll have to look at the partnerships with the local public health department, and then make the best decisions that they can locally around what the right learning model is for the community, but I want to commend the schools in Paducah and, especially my childhood friend, Steve Carter, who is the superintendent in McCracken County.”
Glass said schools in the region have done a great job working to manage learning and keep it going for students, despite having to live and work “under the threat of COVID.”
“A second major challenge that schools are struggling with right now is the challenge of racism and equity,” he added.
“This, of course, has come up and become a bigger issue after the events of the summer with the murder of George Floyd, the killing of Breonna Taylor here in Kentucky, and then the civil unrest that continues to unfold around the country around issues of racism and inequities.”
With public education, Glass said it has a “moral obligation” to ensure schools are places where any student and any family can come, be served and reach their full potential.
”We really all have an interest in every child in the commonwealth, every child that’s in McCracken County and in Paducah, growing up to be successful. And success is not a zero-sum game,” he said.
Glass also noted the hire of Thomas Woods-Tucker, who is the department’s first chief equity officer and leads the Office of Teaching and Learning. He joins the department with a special focus on anti-racism and equity efforts, while one of the first things planned is a review of “all of the practices” around anti-racism and equity in Kentucky, Glass said.
As for the third challenge, he cited budget issues due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy, but voiced some optimism. The department’s looking at an 8% reduction to education funding around the state — information that came from the State Budget Director John Hicks.
“The department of education has worked to meet that 8% reduction with a plan, but we’re holding on it for right now,” he said.
“The reason for that is we have seen tax collections come in higher than expected, so that’s good news, and there are still talks underway around some kind of federal support or stimulus that may stabilize budgets in the current year and possibly into the next year as well.”
Regarding reduction plans for the current year, Glass said it has exempted SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding, which is the funding system where “dollars flow to schools.”
It exempted programs like preschool and support for area technology centers and career technical education, as well as funding for the Kentucky School for the Deaf and Kentucky School for the Blind. It also looks to protect jobs, according to Glass.
“We don’t want any of our employees, either at the state agency or in districts across the state, to be out looking for work in this time, unless we absolutely have to,” he said.
”So, we are planning for the worst when it comes to those budget reductions. We’re also hoping for the best and we’ve seen some encouraging news just in tax collections. We continue to hold out hope that Congress will be able to come together and find a solution for some federal stabilization funds that may help us in that regard, as well.”
