The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s April 13th Power in Partnership breakfast will feature Dr. Rick Smith with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education as the speaker. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center.

The program will also include the graduation ceremony for Youth LEAD Class #12 and some of the students will be leading the breakfast program that day.

