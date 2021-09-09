While dealing with COVID-19-related concerns are a priority in this week’s special session of Kentucky General Assembly, area legislators recognize the state could be dealing with those issues a long time to come.
Gov. Andy Beshear called the Legislature into special session beginning Tuesday to continue pandemic measures needed to fight COVID-19.
“This is one of the most dangerous times we’ve experienced this entire pandemic, with the delta variant burning through Kentucky and taking more of our loved ones and neighbors,” the governor said.
“It’s also overwhelming more and more of our hospitals and shutting down our schools. We need as many tools as possible to fight this deadly surge in order to save lives, keep out children in school and keep our economy churning.”
The Legislature agreed to extend the COVID state of emergency.
District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, said the joint resolution passed was “necessary to protect federal funding and also protect some of the latitude that the executive branch has been given in different areas to help address COVID issues.”
“Those things were necessary, those were all positive things that will help us get through this immediate crisis,” Carroll said.
In terms of addressing COVID concerns, both Carroll and District 3 State Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, want to see more decision-making at the local level.
“Hopefully we will be able to give more authority to the local districts, and counties and cities that have up to this point been one-size-fits-all,” Bridges said. “No one knows their area and their needs better than they (local officials) do.”
Regarding schools, “I think the goal before we get out of here, obviously with education, is to make some of those decisions local and provide some assistance through the ‘test to stay’ program that Senate Bill 1 will be allowing,” Carroll said.
“That should help with a lot of quarantine issues at our schools and some latitude that they have with COVID until we get back in session (in January) to get them through that time period.”
One way to address the crisis of a growing shortage of health care workers, Bridges said, is relaxing licensing laws (during the state of emergency) that would allow health care workers licensed from another state to more easily work in Kentucky.
“Right now the crisis with our hospitals is kind of taking center stage as we move forward,” Carroll said.
“Kentucky is losing medical professionals left and right. We have a nursing shortage and it goes beyond this immediate crisis. We’ve got to make sure our vocational schools and our colleges and universities are opening up more slots and expanding their programs to make sure that we have not just nurses but other health care professionals, also.”
Carroll said he met with the administration of Baptist Health Paducah last week on the struggles they are facing.
Carroll said he hopes the issues the state is facing will lead to a “renewed cooperation between the executive and legislative branch, so we can get some long-term things accomplished.”
