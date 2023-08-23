FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System joined with Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference Tuesday at the State Capitol to announce a new program known as the “Education First Initiative.”
Under the program, students join participating companies and work while also attending classes, enabling them to earn a living while receiving an education to help improve their pay potential.
KCTCS acting President Larry Ferguson said, “Education First employment opportunities are not just short-term experiences, like internships or co-ops. These employers are offering opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs, that are above the regional living wage. With this flexibility and the benefits, they complete their KCTCS credential and succeed in the workplace. Or they can transfer on to a four-year university.”
Beshear called the initiative, “A sea change in how we go about workforce development. KCTCS is stepping up to meet the new needs, the new requirements, to meet the new world that we are facing by opening their doors and partnering with employers like never before.”
He added, “This is aimed at addressing the most important current needs: talent attraction, retention and development.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, a teacher and administrator before she was elected in 2019, said, “I think about what I want my kids to have in life, and I want them to be able have it right here. We’re committed to continuing this work to make sure we have great paying jobs all across Kentucky. I know what this means to the students in the classroom today.”
According to KCTCS, there are 45 companies of all sizes in Kentucky that are participating in the Education First Initiative. They include construction companies, health care providers, manufacturers, transportation, utilities and more. Some of the more familiar names are Toyota, Ford, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Kentucky Power, Marathon, Amazon and Altec.
KCTCS has a fall enrollment of 78,245, a 5.8% increase from a year ago. To find out more about KCTCS programs, go to kctcs.edu.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.