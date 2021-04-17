Eddyville receives $50K to renovate tennis courts

EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville City Council hosted its regularly scheduled meeting April 5.
During that meeting, officials announced the city will be upgrading its tennis courts with a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Funds. The project is estimated to cost $100,280. The grant the city received is for $50,140.
Police Chief Jaime Green wrote the grant request. Over her 20 years at the Eddyville Police Department, Green has been awarded more than $1 million in grants.
“Several people have asked about redoing the tennis courts,” Green said.
The initial application for the grant was made in 2019. That was denied and the city resubmitted in 2020. Eddyville received the award on April 1. The city plans to begin renovation sometime this year.
In another item, Lyon County Community Education wrote to the City Council requesting donations for the Imagination Library book gifting program. Children up to age 5 receive donated books through the program. Currently, there are 170 children enrolled in the program.
The council awarded $300 for the program.
Lyon County Community Education Director Quiche Matchen said, “None of this would be possible without the support and generosity of our sponsors.”
Other business included:
• The council set the budget workshop date for April 15.
• The council also discussed a proposed golf cart ordinance. The first reading is scheduled for May.
• The fire department provided its March report; there were four meetings and 12 incidents.
• The police department March report indicated seven accidents, 24 citation warnings, eight arrests and 18 cases.
• The street and water-wastewater departments also submitted reports.
