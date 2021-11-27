Gov. Andy Beshear’s office recently announced that local leadership in Lyon County and Eddyville are moving forward with industrial park improvements.
“We must ensure our communities are ready for new business by taking proactive measures like infrastructure investment, and I congratulate the local leadership in Eddyville for their efforts to continue providing quality jobs in the region,” Beshear said in a news release.
The Eddyville Industrial Park is a rail-served industrial park, “designed to bring in new, large-scale companies and encourage smaller-scale industrial growth, both of which greatly benefit the community as it prepares for the future.”
Expansion efforts include build-ready pads and sites and utility extension plans to support rail service, according to the news release.
With the award of Product Development Initiative funds in 2020, Lyon County stakeholders can pursue capital investments and economic development initiatives through the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and Kentucky Association for Economic Development partnership program.
PDI aims to provide grants to local units of government and economic development organizations that demonstrate capital investment initiatives, among other projects.
“As well, it encourages collaboration among Kentucky economic developers and stakeholders with an emphasis on speed-to-market to help new and expanding businesses quickly find suitable locations in Kentucky,” according to the news release.
“The PDI program shows that rural communities are competitive and ready for project attraction. We look forward to more collaboration between the local development team and our partners at the state,” said Judge-Executive Wade White.
Billy Ray Coursey is board chairman of the Eddyville Riverport Industrial Development Authority. He said ERIDA and the park has rail, river, and road capacity, enabling high accessibility for investors and the community.
“The Product Development Initiative and the investment in the build-ready site has created a momentum for our organization to invest in additional infrastructure planning and development within the industrial park,” he said.
Lake Barkley Partnership Executive Director Amanda Davenport said the PDI grant was instrumental in creating opportunities at the park that benefit the community.
“Global enterprise is well-aware of the undeniable advantage of doing business in the commonwealth, and PDI is a key tool that bolsters our ability to provide companies with quick and risk-free site selection experiences,” said Matt Tackett, president and CEO of KAED.
In October, Lyon County was awarded a Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority grant, according to the news release.
The grant agreement allows for up to $75,000 in reimbursement funds for an economic development project investment of $179,895.
